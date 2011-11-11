* Midwest distillates gain further on tight supply

* Harbor gasoline down on FCC restart, incoming imports

HOUSTON, Nov 11 Midwest cash distillate markets gained strength on tight supplies on Friday as a combination of factors kept a collective squeeze on the market.

Strong buying interest hit limited prompt supply because of regional refinery maintenance, the tail-end of the autumn crop harvest and trucking fuel needs at the prolific Bakken shale oil operations in North Dakota, traders said.

Demands of pipeline companies for baseline fill barrels also kept the cash ULSD market tight, traders said.

Chicago cycle 2 ultra-low sulfur diesel climbed 4.00 cents per gallon to talk at 21.00/22.00 cents over the December heating oil contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, its highest level since Oct. 15, 2008. Friday's jump brought the week's gains to about 9.00 cents per gallon.

Group Three ULSD differentials gained a penny per gallon on Friday with offers for prompt barrels at 19.00 cents over and bids following up to 18.00 cents over.

Traders said that barrels from the Gulf Coast should be able to make their way into the Midwest by the third cycle in Chicago next week and in the second half of November for the Group, which accounted for sharp backwardation in both of those markets.

New York Harbor distillates firmed lightly on the heels of a cold front and prospect of colder weather. Prompt heating oil climbed a quarter cent per gallon to 1.00/0.50 cents under while ULSD also gained 0.25 cent to talk at 3.50/4.00 cents over.

Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials fell a quarter cent per gallon to 0.75 cent under the December NYMEX heating oil contract as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

Differentials for Gulf ULSD and heating oil also slipped a quarter cent per gallon in thin trade, to 1.25 cents under and 4.40 cents under, respectively, traders said.

Midwest gasoline markets slid on Friday on lack of buying interest. Cycle 2 gasoline differentials shed 2.50 cents per gallon to 9.00/8.50 cents under December NYMEX RBOB, while Group 3 gasoline talked a penny per gallon weaker and was called at 2.50/2.00 cents under.

In the New York Harbor, prompt F5 RBOB shed 1.50 cents per gallon to talk at either side of 3.00 cents over.

Sunoco Inc ( SUN.N ) brought a fluid catalytic cracking unit and other units back from unplanned maintenance Thursday at its 335,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, refinery, which appeared to push gasoline differentials down. [ID:nWNAB0185]

Traders also noted that gasoline cargoes from Europe arrived in the region this week, further pressuring the market.

Gulf Coast cash gasoline differentials slipped half a cent per gallon to 5.00 cents under December NYMEX RBOB in thin trade on the U.S. Veterans Day holiday, traders said.

For more refinery news, please go to REF/OUT

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Newly prompt Cycle 64 M4 gasoline was seen done at 4.75 and 5.00 cents under December RBOB futures, down half a cent.

Cycle 63 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.25 cents under the December heating oil screen, down a quarter cent.

Scheduling Cycle 63 54-grade jet fuel talked at 0.75 cent under to a quarter cent over, up 0.25 cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 64 heating oil was flat at 4.50/4.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was called 5.00/5.50 cents over, down a half cent, while any-November barrels were pegged at 4.75/5.25 cents over.

Prompt F5 RBOB was talked at 2.75/3.25 cents over, down 1.50 cents, Barrels loading by Nov. 20 were called 1.50/2.00 cents over, while any-November F5 material was talked at either side of flat to the screen.

Prompt heating oil was pegged at 1.00/0.50 cent under, up a quarter cent, while any-November barrels were talked at 0.75/0.25 cent under.

Prompt ULSD was pegged at 3.50/4.00 cents over, up a half cent.

Prompt jet fuel was talked at 3.25/3.75 cents over, up a quarter cent.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Chicago Cycle 2 ULSD was talked at 21.00/22.00 cents over, up 4.00 cents from Thursday, while Cycle 3 ULSD was pegged at a 10.00 cent discount to Cycle 2.

Prompt Group 3 ULSD was called 18.00/19.00 cents over, up a penny, while any-November barrels remained locked in place at either side of 4.00 cents over.

Chicago Cycle 2 gasoline was heard done at 8.50 cents under and was talked at 9.00/8.50 cents under, down 2.50 cents. Cycle 3 gasoline was pegged at 10.00/9.00 cents under, down 3.00 cents.

Prompt Group 3 gasoline was talked at 2.50/2.00 cents under, down 0.75 cent, while any-November barrels were pegged at 3.00/2.50 cents under, down about a penny. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)