* BP's Indiana, refinery restart cuts Chicago ULSD diffs
* Gulf Coast, Midwest gasoline diffs slide as stocks build
NEW YORK, Nov 16 Midwest distillate markets
lost ground on Wednesday as one of the reasons behind their
recent strength, refinery maintenance, became less of an issue
as a Chicago refinery restarted after a turnaround, market
sources said.
A crude distillation unit and a coker were returned to
service Tuesday at BP's (BP.N) (BP.L) 405,000 barrels-per-day
Whiting, Indiana, refinery, following maintenance that began on
Oct. 31.
That should effectively prevent a retest of the three-year
highs in Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials.
Chicago Cycle 3 ULSD was pegged at 7.50/8.00 cents per
gallon over the New York Mercantile Exchange's December heating
oil futures contract, a loss of 2.50 cents since Tuesday. The
Chicago ULSD market has lost nearly 14.00 cents on a
differential basis since Friday.
The drivers for the market's strength included: the end of
the autumn crop harvest season, regional pipeline line fill
demand and shale oil development in the Northern Tier, along
with the refinery maintenance.
Group 3 ULSD, meanwhile, was steady with prompt barrels
pegged at 6.50/7.00 cents over. The Group 3 market saw its
differentials lose ground on Tuesday.
U.S. distillate stocks, fell for the seventh straight week
in weekly data released by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration, marking the biggest seven-week drop since
February of 2004. U.S. stocks fell be 2.14 million barrels to
133.73 million barrels. [EIA/S]
U.S. refinery utilization rose 2.2 percentage points to
84.8 percent of capacity in the weekly report, indicating that
the refinery maintenance period was starting to wrap up.
Earlier in the week, a Gulf Coast refinery owned by Valero
(VLO.N) restarted following planned maintenance.[ID:nWNAB0842]
On the Gulf Coast, M4 gasoline retreated 1.5 cents per
gallon to 7.5 cents under NYMEX December RBOB gasoline futures,
continuing a decline due to increasing supply as refineries
completed planned and unplanned maintenance.
The EIA said regional gasoline inventory rose 1.19 million
barrels to 72.9 million barrels last week, reflecting the
refinery restarts.
Overall U.S. gasoline inventories rose nearly 1 million
barrels to 205.16 million barrels.
In the New York Harbor market, gasoline markets were steady
to modestly lower in thin trade, while distillate markets edged
lower. Traders noted that the volatility of the NYMEX trading
screen was keeping cash market traders on the sidelines.
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
Scheduling Cycle 64 M4 gasoline was seen done at 7.50 cents
under December RBOB futures, down 1.5 cents due to growing
supply.
Newly prompt Cycle 64 61-grade ultra-low-sulfur diesel was
seen down a half cent from Tuesday's levels in a bid-offer
spread between 2.50 cents and 3.00 cents under the December
heating oil screen
Cycle 64 54-grade jet fuel was unchanged at 1.75 cents
under.
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 4.00/4.50
cents over, modestly weaker. Any-November M4 conventional
gasoline was talked at 3.75/4.25 cents over, down a quarter
cent.
Prompt F5 RBOB was talked at 1.25/1.50 cents over, modestly
higher, while any-November barrels were heard done at 0.25 cent
over, down slightly..
Ratable December F5 RBOB was pegged at either side of 1.25
cents under January RBOB futures.
Prompt heating oil was called 1.00/0.50 cent under, while
any-November barrels were pegged at 0.50 cent under to flat.
Low sulfur diesel was called 0.25/0.75 cent over.
Prompt and any-November ULSD were talked at 2.00/2.50 cents
over, down a half cent.
Prompt jet fuel was pegged at either side of 1.25 cents
over, unchanged on the day, while prompt kerosene was called
either side of 10.00 cents over, also unchanged.
MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
Cycle 3 Chicago ULSD was pegged at 7.50/8.00 cents over,
down 2.50 cents, as the market embraced a new trading cycle.
Prompt November Group 3 ULSD was talked at 6.50/7.00 cents
over, up a quarter cent, while any-November barrels were pegged
at either side of 4.00 cents over.
Prompt Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline was talked at 11.00/9.00
cents under, down 0.75 cent from Tuesday.
Prompt November Group 3 gasoline was called 5.25/4.75 cents
under, down 1.50 cents, while any-November barrels were pegged
at a 0.50 cent discount to the prompt barrel.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Erwin Seba in
Houston; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)