* Midwest diesel demand ebbs as supplies grow
* Harbor products are mostly stable
* Gulf jet fuel slips on pipeline scheduling
NEW YORK, Nov 18 Midwestern distillate markets
traded lower Friday as sellers aggressively sought trades at
prices well below recent lofty levels and differentials dropped
to one-month lows, traders said.
The restart of BP's (BP.L) (BP.N) 405,000 barrel-per-day
refinery in Whiting, Indiana, from seasonal maintenance earlier
in the week was the main catalyst in the 20.00 cent per gallon
reduction in prompt differentials for ultra-low sulfur diesel
in Chicago.
Prompt Cycle 3 Chicago ULSD was pegged at flat to 2.00
cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's December heating
oil futures contract, down 1.50 cents from Thursday.
Prompt Group 3 ULSD edged down by a half cent to be talked
at 4.00/4.50 cents over, while any-November barrels were pegged
at either side of 4.00 cents over, unchanged.
In the New York Harbor, distillate markets were mixed,
stuck between competing forces of colder weather and growing
supplies, traders said.
The heating fuels were each about a quarter cent weaker,
while the transportation fuels firmed slightly.
Gulf jet fuel differentials slipped half a penny to 2.25
cents under as their latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to
move on the Colonial Pipeline. Other distillates were largely
steady in thin pre-weekend trade.
Gulf Coast M4 gasoline differentials rebounded from
Thursday's decline on Colonial scheduling, climbing 1.75 cents
per gallon to trade at 6.00 cents under the December NYMEX RBOB
contract, traders said.
Growing Harbor gasoline supplies kept the pressure on
differentials on all grades, with prompt F5 RBOB barrels pegged
at a half cent over and any-November material called a half
cent under.
The plunge in Midwestern gasoline differentials was
arrested Friday, with barrels talked within established ranges
after falling sharply earlier in the week.
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
Newly prompt Cycle 66 M4 gasoline was seen done at 6.00
cents under December RBOB futures, up 1.75 cents.
Newly prompt Cycle 65 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel
gained 0.25 cent to talk at 1.75/1.25 cents under the December
heating oil screen.
Scheduling Cycle 65 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 2.25
cents under, down half a cent.
Scheduling Cycle 65 heating oil was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents
under.
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
Prompt F5 RBOB was called 0.25/0.75 cent over, unchanged,
while any-November barrels were talked at 0.75/0.25 cent
under.
Ratable December F5 RBOB was pegged at either side of 0.50
cent under January RBOB futures.
Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was talked at 2.75/3.25
cents over, while any-November barrels were pegged at 1.75/2.25
cents over, both down a penny.
Prompt and any-November heating oil were talked at
1.50/1.00 cents under, down a quarter cent.
Prompt low sulfur diesel was called 0.25/0.75 cent over, up
a half cent.
Prompt and any-November ULSD were talked at 2.25/2.75 cents
over, down slightly.
Prompt jet fuel was talked at 2.50/3.00 cents over,
unchanged, while kerosene was pegged at either side of 10.00
cents over, up 2.00 cents.
MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
Chicago Cycle 3 ULSD was pegged at flat to 2.00 cents over,
down about 2.00 cents from Thursday. Prompt Group 3 ULSD was
called 4.00/4.50 cents over, down a half cent, while
any-November barrels were unchanged at either side of 4.00
cents over.
Chicago Cycle 3 gasoline was pegged at 12.00/11.00 cents
under, slightly higher. Prompt Group 3 gasoline was talked at
5.00/4.50 cents under, also up a half a cent.
