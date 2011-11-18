* Cenovus Illinois refinery restarting production

* Chicago ULSD falls to discount to NYMEX futures contract

* Harbor products slide on growing supplies

* Gulf jet fuel slips on pipeline scheduling (Changes headline, recasts lead, adds detail throughout, updates prices)

NEW YORK, Nov 18 Midwestern distillate markets plunged Friday as word reached the market that a major refinery was returning to service following a lengthy upgrade to its coker and crude unit, traders said.

Cenovus Energy Inc.'s 306,000 barrel-per-day Wood River, Illinois, refinery was in start-up mode Friday and was expected to be at planned rates by mid-November, according to plant joint venture partner ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ). [ID:nN1E7AH1HY]

The restart of this refinery, along with BP's ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) 405,000 bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana, from seasonal maintenance earlier in the week, were the main catalysts in the 24.00-cent-per-gallon reduction in prompt differentials for ultra-low sulfur diesel in the Chicago cash market.

Prompt Cycle 3 Chicago ULSD was pegged at 3.75/3.25 cents under the New York Mercantile Exchange's December heating oil futures contract, down 5.00 cents from Thursday.

Prompt Group 3 ULSD edged down a penny to be talked at 3.25/3.75 cents over, while any-November barrels were pegged at either side of flat to the screen, which was down 4.00 cents.

In the New York Harbor, distillate markets were mixed, stuck between competing forces of colder weather and growing supplies, traders said.

The heating fuels were each about a quarter cent weaker, while the transportation fuels firmed slightly.

Gulf jet fuel differentials slipped half a penny to 2.25 cents under as their latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. Other distillates were largely steady in thin pre-weekend trade.

Gulf Coast M4 gasoline differentials rebounded from Thursday's decline on Colonial Pipeline scheduling, climbing 2.00 cents per gallon to trade at 6.00 and 5.50 cents under the December NYMEX RBOB contract, traders said.

Growing Harbor gasoline supplies kept the pressure on differentials on all grades, with prompt F5 RBOB barrels pegged at flat to the screen and any-November material called a half cent under.

The plunge in Midwestern gasoline differentials was arrested Friday, with barrels talked within established ranges after falling sharply earlier in the week.

U.S. GULF COAST

Newly prompt Cycle 66 M4 gasoline was seen done at 6.00 and 5.50 cents under December RBOB futures, up 2.00 cents.

Newly prompt Cycle 65 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel slipped 0.25 cent to 2.25/1.75 cents under the December heating oil screen.

Scheduling Cycle 65 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 2.25 cents under, down half a cent.

Scheduling Cycle 65 heating oil was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR

Prompt F5 RBOB was called either side of flat to the screen, down a half cent, while any-November barrels were talked at 0.75/0.25 cent under.

Ratable December F5 RBOB was pegged at either side of 1.25 cent under January RBOB futures, down 0.75 cent.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was done at 1.75 cents over, down a penny.

Prompt and any-November heating oil were talked at 1.25/0.75 cents under, up a quarter cent.

Prompt low sulfur diesel was called flat to 0.50 cent over, down a quarter cent.

Prompt and any-November ULSD were talked at 2.25/2.75 cents over, unchanged.

Prompt jet fuel was talked at 1.50/2.00 cents over, down a penny, while kerosene was pegged at either side of 10.00 cents over, unchanged.

MIDWEST

Chicago Cycle 3 ULSD was pegged at flat to 2.75/2.25 cents under, down about 5.00 cents from Thursday. Prompt Group 3 ULSD was called 3.25/3.75 cents over, down a penny, while any-November barrels were unchanged at either side of flat, down 4.00 cents.

Chicago Cycle 3 gasoline was pegged at 11.75/11.25 cents under, slightly higher. Prompt Group 3 gasoline was talked at 3.50/3.00 cents under, up 2.00 cents. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; editing by Jim Marshall and Bob Burgdorfer)