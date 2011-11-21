* Chicago diesel see-saws, Group Three down
* Chicago gasoline falls on refinery start-up
* Harbor distillates soft in mild weather
(Updates with end-day prices)
HOUSTON, Nov 21 Midwest ultra-low sulfur diesel
markets skidded lower Monday across the board as growing
supplies eclipsed regional demand, traders said.
Prompt Group Three ULSD differentials slipped 2.00 cent per
gallon to 1.50/2.00 cents over the December RBOB futures
contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
In Chicago, Cycle 3 ULSD differentials dropped a quarter
cent per gallon and were talked at 3.00/2.50 cents under,
reversing a 0.75 cent per gallon gain earlier in the day.
Differentials had spiked to three-month highs on demand
from the autumn crop harvest, diesel demand in the Bakken shale
oil play in North Dakota and seasonal refinery work. Refinery
work wrapped up and harvest demand has waned.
Chicago gasoline differentials also fell 2.00 cents per
gallon to 14.00/13.00 cents under December NYMEX RBOB futures
on the back of the end of regional refinery maintenance and the
start-up of new processing units at ConocoPhillips' (COP.N)
joint-venture 362,000 refinery in Wood River, Illinois.
The refinery, which ConocoPhillips co-owns with Cenovus
Energy Inc, (CVE.TO) has undergone an upgrade that will allow
it to process more heavy Canadian crude oil. Group Three
gasoline differentials were largely steady.
In the New York Harbor, differentials for heating oil and
ULSD firmed slightly despite mild weather.
The U.S. National Weather Service said demand for heating
oil would be 23.9 percent below normal for this week, building
on the previous week's demand decrease of 18.1 percent below
normal. [nL4E7ML1B9]
Harbor prompt gasoline differentials were steady with
barrels pegged at either side of flat to December NYMEX RBOB
futures, pressured by imports and lackluster regional demand,
traders said.
On the Gulf Coast, M4 gasoline differentials slipped half a
penny per gallon early on Monday, but rebounded to end the day
unchanged from Friday's settlement of a bid-offer spread of
5.75/5.25 cents under December NYMEX RBOB futures on low demand
in the well-supplied region.
Gulf ULSD differentials slipped 0.75 cent per gallon Monday
afternoon as the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled
to move on the Colonial Pipeline.
For more refinery news, please go to REF/OUT
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
Cycle 66 M4 gasoline was seen done early Monday at 6.00
cents under December RBOB futures and later at 5.50 cents
under, unchanged.
Scheduling Cycle 65 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel
slipped 0.75 cent to 3.50/3.00 cents under the December heating
oil screen.
Cycle 66 54-grade jet fuel gained a quarter cent to
3.00/2.00 cents under.
Heating oil for Cycle 66 was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents
under.
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
Prompt F5 RBOB was called either side of flat to the
screen, unchanged, while any-November barrels were pegged at
0.50 cents under to flat to the screen.
Early December F5 RBOB was pegged at 1.50/1.00 cents under,
down 1.25 cents. Ratable December F5 RBOB was done at 1.50
cents under.
Ratable January F5 RBOB was heard done at 2.00 cents under
February futures, while ratable February F5 RBOB was heard done
at 15.00 cents under March RBOB futures.
Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was done at 3.00 cents
over, up 1.50 cents, while any-November barrels were pegged at
either side of 0.50 cent over.
Prompt heating oil was called 1.00/0.85 cent under,
modestly stronger than Friday.
Ratable December heating oil was pegged at 1.00/0.50 cent
under January heating oil futures.
Prompt low sulfur diesel was talked at flat to 0.50 cent
over, unchanged.
Prompt ULSD was done at 3.25 cents over, up a half cent.
Prompt jet fuel was done at 1.75 cents over, unchanged.
MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline was talked at 14.00/13.00 cents
under, down 2.00 cents.
Prompt and any-November Group 3 gasoline were pegged at
4.00/3.00 cents under, down 1.50 cents from Friday.
Prompt Group 3 ULSD was called 1.50/2.00 cents over, down
about 2.00 cents from Friday, while any-November barrels were
pegged at either side of flat to the screen.
Cycle 3 Chicago ULSD was talked at 3.00/2.00 cents under,
down a quarter cent.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Jeffrey Kerr in New
York; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and David Gregorio)