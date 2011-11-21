* Chicago diesel see-saws, Group Three down

* Chicago gasoline falls on refinery start-up

* Harbor distillates soft in mild weather

HOUSTON, Nov 21 Midwest ultra-low sulfur diesel markets skidded lower Monday across the board as growing supplies eclipsed regional demand, traders said.

Prompt Group Three ULSD differentials slipped 2.00 cent per gallon to 1.50/2.00 cents over the December RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

In Chicago, Cycle 3 ULSD differentials dropped a quarter cent per gallon and were talked at 3.00/2.50 cents under, reversing a 0.75 cent per gallon gain earlier in the day.

Differentials had spiked to three-month highs on demand from the autumn crop harvest, diesel demand in the Bakken shale oil play in North Dakota and seasonal refinery work. Refinery work wrapped up and harvest demand has waned.

Chicago gasoline differentials also fell 2.00 cents per gallon to 14.00/13.00 cents under December NYMEX RBOB futures on the back of the end of regional refinery maintenance and the start-up of new processing units at ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) joint-venture 362,000 refinery in Wood River, Illinois.

The refinery, which ConocoPhillips co-owns with Cenovus Energy Inc, ( CVE.TO ) has undergone an upgrade that will allow it to process more heavy Canadian crude oil. Group Three gasoline differentials were largely steady.

In the New York Harbor, differentials for heating oil and ULSD firmed slightly despite mild weather.

The U.S. National Weather Service said demand for heating oil would be 23.9 percent below normal for this week, building on the previous week's demand decrease of 18.1 percent below normal. [nL4E7ML1B9]

Harbor prompt gasoline differentials were steady with barrels pegged at either side of flat to December NYMEX RBOB futures, pressured by imports and lackluster regional demand, traders said.

On the Gulf Coast, M4 gasoline differentials slipped half a penny per gallon early on Monday, but rebounded to end the day unchanged from Friday's settlement of a bid-offer spread of 5.75/5.25 cents under December NYMEX RBOB futures on low demand in the well-supplied region.

Gulf ULSD differentials slipped 0.75 cent per gallon Monday afternoon as the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 66 M4 gasoline was seen done early Monday at 6.00 cents under December RBOB futures and later at 5.50 cents under, unchanged.

Scheduling Cycle 65 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel slipped 0.75 cent to 3.50/3.00 cents under the December heating oil screen.

Cycle 66 54-grade jet fuel gained a quarter cent to 3.00/2.00 cents under.

Heating oil for Cycle 66 was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F5 RBOB was called either side of flat to the screen, unchanged, while any-November barrels were pegged at 0.50 cents under to flat to the screen.

Early December F5 RBOB was pegged at 1.50/1.00 cents under, down 1.25 cents. Ratable December F5 RBOB was done at 1.50 cents under.

Ratable January F5 RBOB was heard done at 2.00 cents under February futures, while ratable February F5 RBOB was heard done at 15.00 cents under March RBOB futures.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was done at 3.00 cents over, up 1.50 cents, while any-November barrels were pegged at either side of 0.50 cent over.

Prompt heating oil was called 1.00/0.85 cent under, modestly stronger than Friday.

Ratable December heating oil was pegged at 1.00/0.50 cent under January heating oil futures.

Prompt low sulfur diesel was talked at flat to 0.50 cent over, unchanged.

Prompt ULSD was done at 3.25 cents over, up a half cent.

Prompt jet fuel was done at 1.75 cents over, unchanged.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline was talked at 14.00/13.00 cents under, down 2.00 cents.

Prompt and any-November Group 3 gasoline were pegged at 4.00/3.00 cents under, down 1.50 cents from Friday.

Prompt Group 3 ULSD was called 1.50/2.00 cents over, down about 2.00 cents from Friday, while any-November barrels were pegged at either side of flat to the screen.

Cycle 3 Chicago ULSD was talked at 3.00/2.00 cents under, down a quarter cent.