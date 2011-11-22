* Oklahoma refinery restart depresses Midwest diesel diffs

* Harbor gasoline strengthens as NYMEX spread tightens

* Gulf diesel rebounds from dip on pipeline scheduling

HOUSTON, Nov 22 Midwest diesel differentials slipped more than 2.00 cents per gallon on Tuesday after the wrap-up of a turnaround at a regional refinery brought on more supply, traders said.

Prompt Group Three ULSD differentials fell 2.25 cents per gallon to 1.00/0.50 cents under the December heating oil contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Chicago ULSD differentials fell by the same amount.

ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) said on Monday its 198,400 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma, had finished a planned overhaul on a crude distillation unit. [ID:nWEN1037]

In the New York Harbor, gasoline markets strengthened modestly on renewed buying interest entered the market as the December/January RBOB futures spread on NYMEX tightened.

Prompt F5 RBOB was pegged at 0.10/0.50 cent over, up about 0.15 cent. A similar increase was seen in M4 conventional gasoline and CBOB grades.

On the Gulf Coast, ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials largely rebounded from Monday's 0.75 cent-per-gallon dip on pipeline scheduling, rising half a cent per gallon with trades seen at 2.50 and 2.75 cents under December NYMEX heating oil futures.

Other Gulf distillate markets and M4 gasoline differentials were steady in thin trade ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday, traders said.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 66 M4 gasoline was steady, seen done at 5.75 cent under December RBOB futures.

Newly prompt Cycle 66 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 2.75 and 2.50 cents under the December heating oil screen, up half a penny.

Cycle 66 54-grade jet fuel was steady at 2.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F5 RBOB was pegged at 0.10/0.50 cent over, up 0.15 cent, while any-November barrels were called either side of flat to the screen, up modestly.

Early December F5 RBOB was pegged at 1.50/1.00 cents under January RBOB futures. Ratable December F5 RBOB was talked at either side of 1.50 cents under January RBOB futures.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was talked at 3.00/3.50 cents over, up a quarter cent, while any-November barrels were pegged at flat to 0.50 cent over, unchanged.

Prompt and any-November heating oil was talked at either side of 1.25 cents under, about a quarter cent weaker, while prompt and any-November ULSD was pegged at 3.00/3.50 cent over, up a quarter cent.

Prompt jet fuel was pegged at 2.50/3.00 cents over, down a quarter cent, while kerosene was talked at either side of 7.50 cents over, down 1.50 cents.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Prompt ULSD in the Group 3 market was pegged at 1.00/0.50 cent under, down 2.25 cents, while any-November barrels were talked at 2.50/2.00 cents under, also down 2.25 cent.

Chicago Cycle 3 ULSD was called 5.25/4.75 cents under, down 2.25 cents.

Chicago Cycle 3 gasoline was pegged at 13.75/13.25 cents under, unchanged on the day. Prompt and any-November Group 3 gasoline were talked at 3.75/3.25 cents under, also unchanged. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)