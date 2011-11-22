* Oklahoma refinery restart depresses Group Three diesel

* Harbor gasoline strengthens as NYMEX spread tightens

* Gulf diesel rebounds from dip on pipeline scheduling

HOUSTON, Nov 22 Group Three diesel differentials slipped by 3.75 cents per gallon on Tuesday after the wrap-up of a turnaround at a regional refinery brought on more supply, traders said.

Prompt Group Three ULSD differentials fell to 2.50/2.00 cents under the December heating oil contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Chicago ULSD differentials rebounded to a steady 3.00/2.50 cents after falling earlier in the day.

ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) said on Monday its 198,400 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma, had finished a planned overhaul on a crude distillation unit. [ID:nWEN1037]

In the New York Harbor, gasoline markets strengthened modestly on renewed buying interest which entered the market as the December/January RBOB futures spread on NYMEX tightened.

Prompt F5 RBOB was pegged at 0.25/0.75 cent over, up about 0.25 cent. A similar increase was seen in M4 conventional gasoline and CBOB grades.

On the Gulf Coast, ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials largely rebounded from Monday's 0.75 cent-per-gallon dip on pipeline scheduling, rising half a cent per gallon with trades seen at 2.50 and 2.75 cents under December NYMEX heating oil futures.

Other Gulf distillate markets and M4 gasoline differentials were steady in thin trade ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday, traders said.

For more refinery news, please go to REF/OUT

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 66 M4 gasoline was steady, seen done at 5.75 cent under December RBOB futures.

Newly prompt Cycle 66 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 2.75 and 2.50 cents under the December heating oil screen, up half a penny.

Cycle 66 54-grade jet fuel was steady at 2.50 cents under.

Scheduling Cycle 66 heating oil fell 0.75 cent to 6.50/6.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F5 RBOB was pegged at 0.25/0.75 cent over, up 0.25 cent, while any-November barrels were done at 0.15, 0.20 and 0.25 cent over.

Early December F5 RBOB was pegged at 1.50/1.00 cents under January RBOB futures. Ratable December F5 RBOB was done at 0.95, 0.90 and 0.75 cent under January RBOB futures.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was done at 3.75 cents over, up a half cent. Any-November barrels were pegged at 2.75/3.00 cents over, up 3.00 cents.

Prompt and any-November heating oil was talked at either side of 0.75 cent under, unchanged on the day, while prompt and any-November ULSD was pegged at 3.00/3.50 cent over, with a deal done at 3.25 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel was done at 2.50 cents over, down a half cent, while kerosene was talked at either side of 7.50 cents over, down 1.50 cents. Ultra-low sulfur kerosene was pegged at 17.25/17.75 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Prompt and any-November ULSD in the Group Three market were pegged at 2.50/2.00 cent under, down 3.75 cents.

Chicago Cycle 3 ULSD was called 3.00/2.50 cents under, down 1.50 cents.

Chicago Cycle 3 gasoline rallied late in the day and was pegged at 8.75/8.25 cents under, up 4.00 cents on the day. Prompt and any-November Group Three gasoline were talked at 4.00/3.50 cents under, down a quarter cent. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)