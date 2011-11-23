* Chicago gasoline up on reports of buying

* Harbor distillates weaker on warm weather

HOUSTON, Nov 23 Chicago gasoline differentials climbed 4.50 cents per gallon on Wednesday on reports of an oil major buying end-November barrels, traders said.

The jump in Chicago Cycle 3 gasoline differentials extended Tuesday's rise of 5.50 cents per gallon, bringing the bid-offer spread to 5.50/3.50 cents under the New York Mercantile Exchange's November RBOB futures contract.

Prompt and any-November gasoline differentials in the Group Three market were called 4.00/3.50 cents under, unchanged, as ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) 198,400 barrels-per-day (bpd) Ponca City, Oklahoma, refinery resumed rates after planned work.

In the New York Harbor, heating and transportation fuels differentials each fell about a quarter cent per gallon on Wednesday on warmer-than-normal weather in the region, traders said.

New York Harbor gasoline differentials firmed on Wednesday in thin trade.

On the Gulf Coast, cash gasoline and distillate markets were quiet and steady on the eve of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday, with thin trade.

U.S. gasoline stocks surged by 4.47 million barrels last week to 209.6 million barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory data release showed on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

That jump was largely driven by a 2.9 million increase in East Coast stocks as well as a 1.2 million jump in Gulf Coast inventories, the EIA said. Midwest gasoline stocks rose by 833,000 barrels.

U.S. distillate stocks fell by 770,000 barrels last week as increases in other regions overcame a 2.4 million-barrel drop in the East Coast region. [EIA/S]

Gulf Coast distillate stocks gained 532,000 barrels, while Midwest stocks climbed by 450,000 barrels.

U.S. refinery utilization last week climbed 0.7 percentage points to 85.5 percent, the EIA said.

Utilization in the East Coast region slipped 4.5 percentage points to 67.9 percent on a shut hydrotreater at Sunoco Inc's ( SUN.N ) 335,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania [ID:nWNAB2393], and a compressor snag at PBF Energy's ( PBF.N ) 182,200 bpd refinery in Delaware City, Delaware. [ID:nWNAB1907]

Midwest refinery utilization climbed 3.9 percentage points to 91.8 percent, reflecting the restart of crude and coking units at BP Plc's ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) 405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery [ID:nWEN0906] as well as the restart of an alkylation unit at Marathon Petroleum Corp's ( MPC.N ) 212,000 bpd refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. [ID:nWNAB1807]

Gulf Coast refinery utilization slipped 0.5 percentage points to 88.5 percent last week, the EIA said.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 66 M4 gasoline was seen done at 5.60 and 5.50 cents under December RBOB futures, steady with Tuesday's levels.

Cycle 66 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was flat, done at 2.75 cents under the December heating oil screen.

Cycle 66 54-grade jet fuel was steady at 3.00/2.00 cents under.

Newly prompt heating oil for Cycle 67 was unchanged at 6.50 cents under January heating oil futures.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt November M4 conventional gasoline was done at 4.00 cents over and was pegged at either side of that level, while any-November barrels were talked at 3.50/4.00 cents over, up a quarter cent.

Prompt F5 RBOB was called a quarter cent higher at 0.25/0.75 cent over, while any-November barrels were talked at flat to 0.50 cent over, unchanged.

Prompt and any-November heating oil were called 1.25/0.75 cents under, down a quarter cent.

Prompt and any-November ULSD were talked at 2.75/3.25 cents over, also down a quarter cent.

Prompt and any-November jet fuel were pegged at 2.00/2.50 cents over, down a quarter cent. Prompt kerosene continued to be talked at either side of 7.50 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Chicago Cycle 3 gasoline was pegged at 5.50/3.50 cents under, up 4.50 cents from Tuesday's settlement. Prompt and any-November Group 3 gasoline were talked at 4.00/3.50 cents under, unchanged.

Prompt and any-November Group 3 ULSD were called 2.50/2.00 cents under, unchanged. Chicago Cycle 3 ULSD was pegged at 2.50/2.00 cents under, up a half cent. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; editing by Jim Marshall)