* PBF Energy's Delaware refinery had power outage

* Northeastern U.S. heating demand to be soft - NWS

* Gulf Coast gasoline firms on refinery outage

* Chicago gasoline weakens on cycle change

NEW YORK, Nov 28 The New York Harbor refined products markets firmed slightly in reaction to power problems that partially shut a regional refinery early Monday morning, traders said.

PBF Energy's 190,000 barrel-per-day Delaware City, Delaware, refinery was partially shut down early Monday in reaction to an on-site power outage, and a company official said that PBF would bring the impacted units back on line when they can be restarted safely. [ID:nN1E7AR0NJ]

Monday marked one of the last days that Harbor traders have to complete their November trading, and traders noted that most of that trading activity likely was finished before the Thanksgiving holiday last week. Trading activity was thin in gasoline and distillate grades.

Any-November F5 RBOB was pegged modestly stronger at 0.50/1.00 cent per gallon over the December RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while any-November M4 conventional gasoline was talked at either side of 3.50 cents over.

Early December F5 RBOB was called 0.75/0.25 cent under the January RBOB contract on NYMEX, modestly weaker, while early December M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 2.00/2.50 cents over, also slightly weaker.

Harbor distillate markets were tempered by bearish weather forecasts, as heating oil demand for the U.S. Northeast was expected to be 33.3 percent below normal for this time of year, according to the U.S. National Weather Service. [ID:nL4E7MS1IB]

In the Gulf, M4 gasoline gained 0.25 cent on a Thursday malfunction in a steam-production unit at Total Petrochemicals ( TOTF.PA ) 232,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery. M4 gasoline traded at 5.8 cents cents a gallon under January NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Distillates also strengthened as grade 61 ultra-low sulfur diesel traded at 2.4 cents under January NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel was steady with trades at 2.9 cents and 3 cents under January heating oil.

In the Midwest, markets were generally quiet, with Chicago gasoline differentials moving out to 9.00/7.00 cents under January RBOB futures as the first cycle of December trade got under way. Any-November Group 3 gasoline was pegged at 4.00/3.50 cents under, unchanged on the day.

Chicago and Group 3 ultra-low distillate markets were pegged modestly lower Monday in thin trade, said traders.

For more refinery news, please go to REF/OUT

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 66 M4 gasoline gained 0.25 cent and was pegged at 6.00/5.75 cents under December RBOB futures.

Cycle 66 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel also climbed 0.25 cent and was talked at 2.75/2.25 cents under the December heating oil screen.

Cycle 66 54-grade jet fuel was unchanged at 3.00/2.00 cents under.

Cycle 67 heating oil was steady at 7.50/7.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Any-November F5 RBOB was pegged at 0.50/1.00 cent over, up a half cent.

Early December F5 RBOB, loading by Dec. 5, was talked at flat to 0.25 cent over January RBOB futures, while barrels loading by Dec. 10 were pegged at either side of 0.50 cent under.

Ratable December F5 RBOB was called 1.00/0.50 cent under, while ratable January F5 RBOB was talked at either side of 1.60 cents under February RBOB futures.

Ratable February F5 RBOB was pegged at 2.25/1.75 cents March RBOB futures, while ratable March F5 RBOB was called 15.00/14.00 cents under April RBOB futures.

Any-November M4 conventional gasoline was talked at either side of 3.50 cents over, unchanged.

Any-December M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 2.25/2.75 cents over January RBOB futures.

Any-November heating oil talked at 1.00/0.75 cents under, unchanged.

Any-November ULSD was pegged at 2.25/2.75 cents over, down a half cent.

Any-November jet fuel was flat and talked at 2.00/2.50 cents over, while any-November kerosene was pegged at 8.00/9.00 cents over, modestly stronger.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Chicago Cycle 1 gasoline started weaker at 9.00/7.00 cents under, while Group Three gasoline was unchanged, talking at 4.00/3.50 cents under.

Prompt Group Three ultra-low sulfur diesel was steady at 2.50/2.00 cents under, while Chicago ULSD slipped by a half cent and was pegged held at 3.00/2.50 cents under. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Erwin Seba in Houston; editing by Jim Marshall)