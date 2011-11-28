* PBF Energy's Delaware refinery had power outage

NEW YORK, Nov 28 The New York Harbor refined products markets firmed slightly in reaction to power problems that partially shut a regional refinery early Monday morning, traders said.

PBF Energy's 190,000 barrel-per-day Delaware City, Delaware, refinery was partially shut down early in reaction to an on-site power outage, and a company official said PBF would restart the units when it is safe to do so. [ID:nN1E7AR0NJ]

It was one of the last days Harbor traders have to complete November trading, but trading was thin in gasoline and distillate grades.a Traders said most of that activity likely was finished before the Thanksgiving holiday last week.

Any-November F5 RBOB was pegged modestly stronger at 0.75/1.00 cent per gallon over the December RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while any-November M4 conventional gasoline was talked at either side of 3.35 cents over.

Early December F5 RBOB was called 0.50 cent under to flat to the January RBOB contract on NYMEX, modestly weaker, while early December M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 2.00/2.25 cents over, also slightly weaker.

Mild weather forecasts tempered harbor distillate markets as heating oil demand for the U.S. Northeast was expected to be 33.3 percent below normal for this time of year, according to the U.S. National Weather Service. [ID:nL4E7MS1IB]

In the Gulf, M4 gasoline gained 0.25 cent on a Thursday malfunction in a steam-production unit at Total Petrochemicals ( TOTF.PA ) 232,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery. M4 gasoline traded at 5.8 cents cents a gallon under January NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Distillates also strengthened as grade 61 ultra-low sulfur diesel traded at 2.4 cents under January NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel was steady with trades at 2.9 cents and 3 cents under January heating oil.

In the Midwest, markets were generally quiet, with Chicago gasoline differentials moving out to 9.00/7.00 cents under January RBOB futures as the first cycle of December trade got under way. Any-November Group 3 gasoline was pegged at 4.75/4.25 cents under, down 0.75 cent.

Chicago ULSD tumbled Monday afternoon in Cycle 1 trade and was pegged at 7.75/7.25 cents under, down 5.00 cents from Friday's settlement. Group 3 ULSD was pegged modestly lower Monday in thin trade, said traders.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 66 M4 gasoline gained 0.25 cent and was pegged at 6.00/5.75 cents under December RBOB futures.

Cycle 66 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel also climbed 0.25 cent and was talked at 2.75/2.25 cents under the December heating oil screen.

Cycle 66 54-grade jet fuel was unchanged at 3.00/2.00 cents under.

Cycle 67 heating oil was steady at 7.50/7.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Any-November F5 RBOB was pegged at 0.75/1.00 cent over, up a half cent.

Early December F5 RBOB, loading by Dec. 5, was talked at flat to 0.25 cent over January RBOB futures, while barrels loading by Dec. 10 were pegged at 0.50/0.25 cent under.

Ratable December F5 RBOB was done at 0.60 and 0.50 cent under, while ratable January F5 RBOB was talked at either side of 1.60 cents under February RBOB futures.

Ratable February F5 RBOB was pegged at 2.25/1.75 cents March RBOB futures, while ratable March F5 RBOB was called 15.00/14.00 cents under April RBOB futures.

Any-November M4 conventional gasoline was done at 3.35 cents over, unchanged.

Any-December M4 conventional gasoline was done at 2.10 cents over January RBOB futures.

Any-November heating oil talked at 1.00/0.50 cents under, slightly stronger. Ratable December heating oil was pegged at 1.00/0.50 cent under January heating oil futures.

Any-November ULSD was pegged at 2.25/2.75 cents over, down a half cent, while early December ULSD was called 2.50/2.75 cents over January heating oil futures.

Any-November jet fuel was modestly stronger and talked at 2.25/2.75 cents over, while any-November kerosene was pegged at 7.25/7.75 cent over, unchanged.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Chicago Cycle 1 gasoline started weaker at 9.00/7.00 cents under, while Group Three gasoline softened and was pegged at 4.75/4.25 cents under.

Prompt Group Three ultra-low sulfur diesel was modestly weaker at 2.75/2.25 cents under, while Chicago ULSD tumbled as Cycle 1 trading got underway and was pegged at 7.75/7.25 cents under, 5.00 cents weaker. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Erwin Seba in Houston; editing by Jim Marshall and David Gregorio)