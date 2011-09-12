* Chicago gasoline falls on refinery's FCC restart

* Gulf markets shrug off shut Total crude unit

HOUSTON, Sept 12 Chicago gasoline differentials slipped 4.00 cents a gallon on Monday after a regional refinery restarted a key unit after a three-week shutdown, traders said.

Marathon Petroleum ( MPC.N ) said it restarted a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCC) at its 212,000 barrels-per-day Catlettsburg, Kentucky, refinery over the weekend. It had been shut since Aug. 17 when it was damaged by fire. [ID:nS1E78B13P]

Chicago gasoline had rallied on outages at Midwest refineries before the Marathon restart.

"This is fair value today," said a Midwest trader who noted that markets were watching for issues at Catlettsburg as well as BP Plc's ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) 405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, and ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) 362,000 bpd Wood River, Illinois, refineries.

"These are getting solved," the trader said of those issues.

Group Three gasoline, meanwhile, climbed a quarter cent per gallon after Magellan Midstream Partners ( MMP.N ) said on Monday it will allocate Midwest N grade gasoline in the northern tier of its pipeline system starting Tuesday on tight supply.

However, Magellan said the allocation would only affect four terminals in Minnesota and North Dakota. [ID:nS1E78B12M]

On the Gulf Coast, ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials slipped more than a penny per gallon on Monday and jet fuel differentials weren't far behind, falling half a penny, traders said.

Differentials M3 gasoline, the transitional summer-to-winter grade, were flat with Friday's levels, traders said.

All Gulf cash markets shrugged off talk that a crude unit at Total's ( TOTF.PA ) 232,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, shut over the weekend for unplanned repairs. [ID:nWEN8147]

"There are plenty of barrels of everything, it seems," a Gulf trader explained.

In the New York Harbor, ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel differentials weakened as traders noted supply was plentiful despite repeated allocations on the Colonial Pipeline. [ID:nEMS1ZMSQA]

The Colonial transports Gulf Coast refined products to the U.S. Northeast.

Harbor traders said ULSD slipped half a penny per gallon, while jet-kerosene skidded another cent per gallon.

Harbor gasoline market trade was thin on Monday as traders shifted focus to transitional F4 RBOB and M4 conventional gasoline grades from largely expired summer-grade F2 RBOB and M2 conventional.

Mid-October F4 RBOB and M4 conventional gasoline markets largely talked within established ranges, though end-September F4 barrels were done 1.00 cent per gallon lower than Friday's settlement.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday that it had approved a waiver for lower Reid vapor pressure gasoline to be sold in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-area as a result of the Lee-related flooding. [ID:nS1E78B0Z9]

Also, Buckeye Pipeline Partners ( BPL.N ) announced Monday that all delivery lines impacted by Tropical Storm Lee were safely restored. [ID:nWNAB5451]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 52 transitional summer-to-winter M3 gasoline was flat, seen done at 2.25 cents under October RBOB futures.

Cycle 52 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel slipped 1.25 cents to 2.00 cents under the October heating oil screen.

Cycle 52 54-grade jet fuel fell half a penny to 2.00/1.00 cent under.

Scheduling Cycle 52 heating oil was unchanged at 5.00/4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was talked at 6.25/6.75 cents over, while any-September barrels were pegged at 5.75/6.25 cents over.

Prompt F4 RBOB was called 2.00/2.75 cents over, about a half cent weaker than Friday's levels for the same timing and specification. Any-September F4 RBOB was done at 0.35 cent over and was pegged at flat to 0.50 cent over, down a penny from Friday.

Ratable October F4 RBOB was talked at 1.50/2.00 cents over November RBOB futures. Ratable November F4 RBOB was pegged at 0.50 cent under to flat to December RBOB futures.

Prompt H4 premium RBOB was pegged at 25.00/27.00 cents over, unchanged from Friday.

Prompt ULSD was pegged at 3.25/3.75 cents over, down a half cent from Friday, while any-September barrels were talked at either side of 4.00 cents over.

Prompt heating oil was heard done at 1.35 cents under, up 0.05 cent and low sulfur diesel continued to be talked at 0.50/1.00 cent over.

Prompt jet fuel was pegged at 3.00/4.00 cents over, while any-September barrels were called either side of 4.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline fell 4.00 cents a gallon to 3.00/4.00 cents over October RBOB gasoline futures while Group Three gasoline rose 0.25 cent to 10.50/11.00 cents over futures.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) in Chicago fell a quarter cent to 4.00/5.00 cents over October heating oil futures and Group Three ULSD rose a half cent to 4.50 cents over futures. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)