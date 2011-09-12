* Chicago gasoline falls on refinery's FCC restart
* Gulf markets shrug off shut Total crude unit
HOUSTON, Sept 12 Chicago gasoline differentials
slipped 4.00 cents a gallon on Monday after a regional refinery
restarted a key unit after a three-week shutdown, traders
said.
Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N) said it restarted a
gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCC) at its
212,000 barrels-per-day Catlettsburg, Kentucky, refinery over
the weekend. It had been shut since Aug. 17 when it was damaged
by fire. [ID:nS1E78B13P]
Chicago gasoline had rallied on outages at Midwest
refineries before the Marathon restart.
"This is fair value today," said a Midwest trader who noted
that markets were watching for issues at Catlettsburg as well
as BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, and
ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) 362,000 bpd Wood River, Illinois,
refineries.
"These are getting solved," the trader said of those
issues.
Group Three gasoline, meanwhile, climbed a quarter cent per
gallon after Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP.N) said on Monday
it will allocate Midwest N grade gasoline in the northern tier
of its pipeline system starting Tuesday on tight supply.
However, Magellan said the allocation would only affect
four terminals in Minnesota and North Dakota. [ID:nS1E78B12M]
On the Gulf Coast, ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials
slipped 1.50 cents per gallon on Monday and jet fuel
differentials fell by half a penny, traders said.
Differentials M3 gasoline, the transitional
summer-to-winter grade, fell by 0.75 cent per gallon by day's
end, traders said.
All Gulf cash markets shrugged off talk that a crude unit
at Total's (TOTF.PA) 232,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in
Port Arthur, Texas, shut over the weekend for unplanned
repairs. [ID:nWEN8147]
A coker at the refinery also malfunctioned Sunday night,
releasing coke dust, according to a filing with U.S,
regulators. The filing made no mention of a crude unit issue.
[ID:nWEN8158]
"There are plenty of barrels of everything, it seems," a
Gulf trader explained.
In the New York Harbor, ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet
fuel differentials weakened as traders noted supply was
plentiful despite repeated allocations on the Colonial
Pipeline. [ID:nEMS1ZMSQA]
The Colonial transports Gulf Coast refined products to the
U.S. Northeast.
Harbor traders said ULSD slipped half a penny per gallon,
while jet-kerosene skidded another cent per gallon.
Harbor gasoline market trade was thin on Monday as traders
shifted focus to transitional F4 RBOB and M4 conventional
gasoline grades from largely expired summer-grade F2 RBOB and
M2 conventional.
Mid-October F4 RBOB and M4 conventional gasoline markets
largely talked within established ranges, though end-September
F4 barrels were done 1.00 cent per gallon lower than Friday's
settlement.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday
that it had approved a waiver for lower Reid vapor pressure
gasoline to be sold in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-area as a
result of the Lee-related flooding. [ID:nS1E78B0Z9]
Also, Buckeye Pipeline Partners (BPL.N) announced Monday
that all delivery lines impacted by Tropical Storm Lee were
safely restored. [ID:nWNAB5451]
Cycle 52 transitional summer-to-winter M3 gasoline was seen
done early Monday at 2.25 cents under October RBOB futures and
later at 3.00 cents under, down 0.75 cent on the day.
Cycle 52 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel slipped 1.25
cents to 2.00 cents under the October heating oil screen.
Cycle 52 54-grade jet fuel fell half a penny to 2.00/1.00
cent under.
Scheduling Cycle 52 heating oil was unchanged at 5.00/4.50
cents under.
Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was talked at 6.25/6.75
cents over, while any-September barrels were pegged at
5.75/6.25 cents over.
Prompt F4 RBOB was called 2.00/2.75 cents over, about a
half cent weaker than Friday's levels for the same timing and
specification. Any-September F4 RBOB was done at 0.35 cent over
and was pegged at flat to 0.50 cent over, down a penny from
Friday.
Ratable October F4 RBOB was talked at 1.50/2.00 cents over
November RBOB futures. Ratable November F4 RBOB was pegged at
0.50 cent under to flat to December RBOB futures.
Prompt H4 premium RBOB was pegged at 25.00/27.00 cents
over, unchanged from Friday.
Prompt ULSD was pegged at 3.25/3.75 cents over, down a half
cent from Friday, while any-September barrels were talked at
either side of 4.00 cents over.
Prompt heating oil was heard done at 1.35 cents under, up
0.05 cent and low sulfur diesel continued to be talked at
0.50/1.00 cent over.
Prompt jet fuel was pegged at 3.00/4.00 cents over, while
any-September barrels were called either side of 4.00 cents
over.
Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline fell 4.00 cents a gallon to
3.00/4.00 cents over October RBOB gasoline futures while Group
Three gasoline rose 0.25 cent to 10.50/11.00 cents over
futures.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) in Chicago fell a quarter
cent to 4.00/5.00 cents over October heating oil futures and
Group Three ULSD rose a half cent to 4.50 cents over futures.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan and
Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and David
Gregorio)