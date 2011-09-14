* Midwest, Gulf gasoline down on high supply

* Harbor distillates also pressured by robust supply (Updates with end-day prices)

Sept 14 Midwest cash gasoline differentials extended this week's declines on Wednesday as the summer driving season reached its end and supply grew robust in the region, traders said.

Group Three gasoline differentials fell 1.50 cents per gallon on Wednesday for a total decline of about 2.75 cents per gallon so far this week. Chicago gasoline differentials slipped 1.25 cents per gallon, down 5.25 cents this week.

Gulf Coast gasoline differentials also fell 2.00 cents per gallon on Wednesday as weekly inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed gains in gasoline stocks in both the Gulf and Midwest regions. [EIA/S]

"When I think about Chicago and Group Three gasoline basis, I'm reminded of the Tom Petty song, 'Free Fallin'," a Midwest trader said in a note, referring to steep basis discounts in the region that shrugged off allocations on a major pipeline.

Magellan allocated N grade (87-Octane) gasoline supplies at four terminals in North Dakota and Minnesota and traders expect supplies to be tight in October. [ID:nS1E78B12M]

In the New York Harbor, differentials for cash distillates weakened on plentiful supply as well, while RBOB gasoline differentials strengthened by about a penny for prompt timings, traders said, but was unchanged at flat to the screen for any-September loading.

Harbor ultra-low sulfur diesel, low-sulfur diesel and heating oil differentials each shed about half a penny per gallon as supply from the Gulf Coast, Midwest and eastern Canada arrived and pressured prices. Prompt jet fuel in the Harbor also fell by a penny per gallon.

The EIA said U.S. gasoline stocks last week gained 1.9 million barrels to 210.78 million barrels, while distillate inventories rose by 1.7 million barrels to 158.45 million barrels.

Gulf Coast gasoline stocks rose by 970,000 barrels, which traders said in part reflected interruptions in export traffic to Latin America and South America because of recent storms in the basin. Gulf distillates also gained 758,000 barrels.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials in the Gulf surged 3.50 cents on Wednesday as the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, where space is limited because of allocations.

East Coast gasoline stocks rose by 727,000 barrels last week, while those in the Midwest slipped by 204,000 barrels, the EIA said.

East Coast distillate inventories fell by 1 million barrels, while Midwest distillate stocks gained 710,000 barrels.

U.S. refinery utilization fell 2 percentage points last week to 87 percent, the EIA said.

Of the markets east of the Rockies, utilization in the East Coast region surged 17.2 percentage points to 75.5 percent, reflecting unit restarts and rate ramp-ups at various refineries after Hurricane Irene passed through in late August.

Gulf Coast refinery utilization slipped 6.3 percentage points to 87.9 percent, reflecting some Tropical Storm Lee-related rate cuts and other upsets. Lee came ashore and weakened on Sept. 4.

Midwest refinery utilization fell by a slight 0.2 percentage points to 91.3 percent, the EIA said.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Newly prompt Cycle 53 M3 gasoline fell 2.00 cents to 4.50 cents under October RBOB futures.

Scheduling Cycle 52 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done 2.50, 1.00, 0.50 and 0.25 cents under the October heating oil screen, then flat to the board, and then at 0.25 and 0.50 cent over, up 3.50 cents on the day.

Newly prompt Cycle 53 54-grade jet fuel talked at even to the board.

Heating oil for Cycle 53 was flat at 4.75/4.25 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was steady at 2.75/3.25 cents over.

Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at 1.25/1.75 cents over, up a penny with a couple of trades done, while barrels loading by Sept. 20 were called 0.50/1.00 cents over, unchanged.

Any-September F4 RBOB was pegged at either side of flat to the screen, unchanged on the day, after having been talked modestly higher earlier.

Ratable October F4 RBOB was talked at 0.75/1.25 cents over November RBOB futures.

Ratable November F4 RBOB was pegged at 0.50 cent under to flat to December RBOB futures.

Prompt H4 premium RBOB was pegged at 26.00/27.00 cents over, while prompt V4 premium conventional gasoline was called 29.00/30.00 cents over.

Prompt ULSD was pegged at 2.00/2.50 cents over, down a half cent from Tuesday, while any-September barrels were talked at either side of 2.75 cents over.

Prompt heating oil was called 2.00/1.50 cents under, down 0.50 cent and low sulfur diesel was pegged at flat to 0.50 cent over.

Prompt jet fuel was talked at 2.00/2.50 cents over, down a penny, while any-September barrels were called either side of 3.00 cents over. Prompt kerosene was called either side of 9.00 cents over, down about 2.00 cents.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline fell 1.50 cents a gallon to trade at 4.25 cents over October heating oil futures and Chicago gasoline swerved to negative territory after falling 1.25 cents to trade at 1.25 cents under futures.

Ultra-low sulfur in Chicago fell 2.00 cents a gallon to 0.75 cents over October heating oil futures and Group Three ULSD was seen flat at 3.50 cents over. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York)