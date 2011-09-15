* Harbor ULSD up a cent a gallon

* Harbor Jet also up a penny

* Group Three ULSD climbs 0.75 cent on harvest demand

Sept 15 Fresh buying interest arrived in the New York Harbor distillate market on Thursday, reversing an eight-day basis slide as prompt ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials rose one cent a gallon, traders said.

Buyers scooped up barrels after harbor ULSD fell to 2.00 cents a gallon over the screen on Wednesday, the lowest it's been since January this year.

Other distillates differentials also climbed Thursday. Jet fuel firmed by a penny and heating oil and low sulfur diesel each gained about a half cent in thin trade.

Group Three diesel differentials started to rise on Thursday, up 0.75 cent a gallon, because of agricultural demand, which usually picks up in mid-September.

In contrast, Chicago diesel basis held at late-Wednesday levels. ULSD has shed 4.25 cents a gallon since the start of the week in the Chicago market.

On the Gulf Coast, differentials for M3 gasoline climbed 1.00 cent per gallon on Thursday, partly rebounding from Wednesday's drop of 2.00 cents per gallon.

That tumble emerged after U.S. government data showed increases in refined product stocks in the already well-supplied region as recent Gulf of Mexico storms hindered export traffic to Latin America and South America earlier this month.

Differentials for Gulf distillates were flat to lower on Thursday, traders said.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 53 M3 gasoline was seen done at 4.00, 3.75 and 3.50 cents under October RBOB futures, up a cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 53 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel fell half a penny to be even to the October heating oil contract.

Cycle 53 54-grade jet fuel also was even to the board, unchanged from Wednesday's levels.

Heating oil for Cycle 53 was flat at 4.50/4.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was steady at 2.75/3.25 cents over.

Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at 1.25/1.75 cents over, while barrels loading by Sept. 20 were called 0.50/1.00 cents over.

Any-September F4 RBOB was pegged at either side of flat to the screen.

Prompt ULSD was pegged at 2.75/3.25 cents over, up a penny from Wednesday.

Prompt heating oil was called 1.50/1.00 cents under, up 0.50 cent and low sulfur diesel was pegged at 0.50/1.00 cent over.

Prompt jet fuel was talked at 2.75/3.25 cents over, up a penny. Prompt kerosene was called either side of 9.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Gasoline in Chicago fell a quarter cent to 1.75/1.25 cents under October gasoline futures while Group Three gasoline rose for the first time this week, up a quarter cent to 4.50 cents over.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago was steady at 0.75 cents over October heating oil futures while Group Three ULSD rose 0.75 cent to 4.75 cents over. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)