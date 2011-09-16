* Northeastern refinery run cuts could be coming

* Early harvest boosts Midwest ULSD

* Gulf gasoline differentials retrench

Sept 16 The New York Harbor gasoline market inched higher Friday as buyers stepped up to purchase prompt barrels. Traders said the market seemed to have a firmer tone to it, after sliding for most of the last two weeks, although few deals were done.

Looking a little further forward, some traders noted that the November Brent/RBOB crackspread had dropped to around $4.00 a barrel, which was getting very close to break-even. "The closer we get to $2.00 on the crack, the closer we'll get to economic shutdowns," said one trader in summing up the situation Northeastern U.S. refiners are facing.

Meanwhile, the November Brent/heating oil crackspread remained relatively strong at just over $14.00 a barrel, which supported continued refinery runs.

The Harbor distillate markets were steady, following Thursday's move higher in anticipation of Friday's cooler weather. However, with regional temperatures expected to warm up through the end of next week, traders said heating season really hasn't started just yet.

Midwest diesel differentials to the New York Mercantile Exchange's October heating oil futures contract continued to rise on Friday on fall agricultural demand at the start of early harvest activities, traders said.

Group Three ultra-low sulfur diesel rose 0.75 cent a gallon and newly prompt cycle 3 Chicago ULSD rose a half cent.

Midwest gasoline differentials to the October NYMEX RBOB futures contract were steady to lower Friday on weak driving demand as summer driving season came to an end.

ULSD was steady in the Gulf Coast market, while transitional M3 gasoline rose about 0.60 cent, fully rebounding from a 2.00 cent slip on Wednesday that was caused by high inventory levels in the region.

For refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 53 M3 gasoline was seen done 0.60 cent higher at 3.00/2.75 cents under October RBOB futures.

Cycle 53 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was steady at a quarter cent under the October heating oil contract.

Scheduling cycle 53 heating oil fell 0.30 cent to 4.75/4.50 cents under October futures.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was pegged at 3.75/4.25 cents over, up a penny from Thursday's settlement.

Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at 1.50/2.00 cents over, up a quarter cent.

Any-September F4 RBOB was pegged at either side of flat to the screen, unchanged on the day.

Prompt H2 premium RBOB was called either side of 28.50 cents over, up modestly.

Prompt ULSD was pegged at 2.75/3.25 cents over, unchanged from Thursday.

Prompt heating oil was called 1.50/1.00 cents under, while low sulfur diesel was pegged at 0.50/1.00 cent over.

Prompt jet fuel was talked at 2.75/3.25 cents over and prompt kerosene was called either side of 9.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Newly prompt cycle 3 gasoline in Chicago was steady at 1.25 cents under, while Group Three gasoline fell 0.15 cent to 2.85 cents over.

ULSD in Chicago rose a half cent to 1.00/1.50 cents over October heating oil futures and Group Three ULSD rose 0.75 cent to 5.50 cents over. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Andrea Evans)