* Harbor gasoline up as Europe arb closed
* Gulf gasoline gains help boost Harbor
Sept 22 New York Harbor gasoline and distillate
differentials strengthened on Thursday in tandem with hikes in
Gulf Coast cash products as import opportunities from across
the Atlantic remained closed, traders said.
F4 gasoline differentials for delivery on Sept. 25 were
seen more than a cent per gallon higher with trades reported
earlier at 1.50 cents over the October RBOB gasoline contract
on the New York Mercantile Exchange and later bid at a penny
per gallon over futures.
Differentials Gulf Coast M3 gasoline, the transitional
summer-to-winter grade, climbed about 1.25 cents on Thursday,
traders said.
Harbor winter-grade RBOB gasoline for end of September
delivery traded about a half cent stronger and was bid at even
to the screen and offered at 0.25 cent over, Harbor traders
added.
Harbor distillates also rose on Thursday, trailing boosts
in Gulf Coast distillates. Ultra-low sulfur diesel
differentials in the Harbor traded 1.25 cents higher as Gulf
ULSD differentials gained half a cent per gallon on strong
export demand from Latin America, South America and Europe,
traders said.
Harbor jet fuel differentials inched up 0.75 cent a gallon
while Gulf jet fuel differentials gained half a cent per gallon
as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the
Colonial Pipeline.
Space is limited on both the Colonial's main lines for
gasoline and distillates because of repeated allocations. The
Colonial transports refined products from the Gulf Coast to the
U.S. Northeast.
In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline differentials extended
declines on sluggish demand, falling a penny per gallon. Group
Three gasoline, however, was seen slightly stronger at 0.50
cents over, traders said.
For refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
Cycle 54 M3 gasoline was seen done at 4.50 and 5.00 cents
under October RBOB futures, up a quarter cent.
Cycle 54 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at
1.00 cent over the October heating oil screen, up half a cent.
Scheduling Cycle 54 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 1.00
cent over, up a quarter cent.
Newly prompt Cycle 55 heating oil walked at 5.25/4.75 cents
under, down 0.75 cent.
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
F4 gasoline for delivery on Sept. 25 traded more than a
cent higher at 1.50 cents over and was rebid at 1.00 cent
over.
Winter-grade RBOB traded about a half cent higher at
0.00/0.25 cent over futures.
Conventional M3 gasoline was unchanged, heard offered at
4.00 cents over futures for cycle 50.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel rose 1.25 cents a gallon to 5.75
cents over.
Jet fuel rose 0.75 cent to 5.00 cents over.
Heating oil was steady at 1.75 cents under while low-sulfur
diesel was seen flat at 0.50 cent over, traders added.
MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
Chicago gasoline fell a cent a gallon to 2.50 cents over
while Group Three gasoline rose a half cent to 0.50 cent over
October RBOB gasoline futures.
Chicago ULSD lost a quarter cent and was seen at even to
the October heating oil futures screen.
Group Three ULSD rose 0.10 cent to 5.60 cents over.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in
New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)