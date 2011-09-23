* Gulf gasoline, diesel move on scheduling deadline
* Gulf markets shrug off power blip at refineries
Sept 23 Gulf Coast gasoline differentials
slipped while ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials inched up
on Friday as their latest five-day lifting cycles scheduled to
move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.
The moves came as two of three refineries in Texas City,
Texas, ramped up after a power outage affected some units.
However, traders said the small moves more likely stemmed
from scheduling as the affected refineries recovered quickly in
the well-supplied region.
M3 gasoline differentials gained 0.25 cent per gallon early
on Friday, then retreated half a cent, while ULSD differentials
climbed half a cent per gallon, traders said.
The outage happened when equipment failed at a Texas-New
Mexico Power Co substation in Texas City Thursday evening. Some
units were affected at Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N) 76,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery and Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N)
225,000 bpd refinery, but both companies said on Friday that
those units had restarted. [ID:nS1E78M0C2]
Sources familiar with refinery operations at BP Plc's
(BP.L) (BP.N) 436,080 bpd Texas City refinery said no units
were shut because of the outage as the plant has a
co-generation facility to provide electricity. Both Valero and
Marathon depend on the local utility to provide power.
In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline rose a half cent a
gallon, tracing gains earlier this week in the Gulf Coast
market, traders said.
New York Harbor cash products markets also rose slightly on
Friday as the October RBOB gasoline contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange rose for the first time in about a week.
[O/R]
The rise was tempered, however, as ConocoPhillips' (COP.N)
185,000 barrels-per-day Trainer refinery in Pennsylvania
resumed routine operations on Friday after rates were cut when
a unit was shut earlier in the week to fix a leak.
[ID:nWNAB8403]
Any F4 RBOB gasoline for end-of-month delivery in the
Harbor traded a quarter penny stronger and CBOB gasoline for
delivery on Sept. 25 and 26 rose about a half cent a gallon,
traders said.
U.S. GULF COAST
Scheduling Cycle 54 M3 gasoline was seen done at 3.75 cents
under the October RBOB contract, up a quarter cent, then later
at 4.25 and 4.50 cents under, about a quarter cent lower than
Thursday's settlement.
Scheduling Cycle 54 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was
pegged at 1.50/2.00 cents over the October heating oil screen,
up half a cent.
Newly prompt Cycle 55 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at
3.50 cents over.
Heating oil for Cycle 55 was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents
under.
NEW YORK HARBOR
Any F4 RBOB gasoline traded at 0.50 over futures, up a
quarter cent.
Prompt F4 was seen slightly lower at 1.00 cent over with no
trades reported.
CBOB gasoline for delivery on Sep. 25 or 26 traded at even
to the screen while early-October CBOB gasoline traded at 0.35
cents under November futures and later at 0.50 cents under
futures.
Prompt conventional M3 gasoline was seen flat at 3.50 cents
over and any-month M3 gasoline were talked at 2.50/2.75 cents
over.
Heating oil was steady at 1.75 cents under October heating
oil futures.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Harbor fell 0.75 cent a gallon
to 5.00 cent over while low-sulfur diesel rose a half cent to a
cent over futures.
Jet fuel rose a cent to 6.00 cents over.
MIDWEST
Group Three gasoline gained half a cent per gallon at 1.50
cents over. Chicago gasoline fell a quarter cent to 2.50 cents
under futures in thin trade.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Group Three fell a quarter cent
and was talked at 5.00/5.50 cents over October heating oil
futures. Chicago ULSD was a quarter cent lower at 0.50 cent
under futures.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in
New York)