* Gulf gasoline, diesel move on scheduling deadline

* Gulf markets shrug off power blip at refineries

Sept 23 Gulf Coast gasoline differentials slipped while ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials inched up on Friday as their latest five-day lifting cycles scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

The moves came as two of three refineries in Texas City, Texas, ramped up after a power outage affected some units.

However, traders said the small moves more likely stemmed from scheduling as the affected refineries recovered quickly in the well-supplied region.

M3 gasoline differentials gained 0.25 cent per gallon early on Friday, then retreated half a cent, while ULSD differentials climbed half a cent per gallon, traders said.

The outage happened when equipment failed at a Texas-New Mexico Power Co substation in Texas City Thursday evening. Some units were affected at Marathon Petroleum Corp's ( MPC.N ) 76,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery and Valero Energy Corp's ( VLO.N ) 225,000 bpd refinery, but both companies said on Friday that those units had restarted. [ID:nS1E78M0C2]

Sources familiar with refinery operations at BP Plc's ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) 436,080 bpd Texas City refinery said no units were shut because of the outage as the plant has a co-generation facility to provide electricity. Both Valero and Marathon depend on the local utility to provide power.

In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline rose a half cent a gallon, tracing gains earlier this week in the Gulf Coast market, traders said.

New York Harbor cash products markets also rose slightly on Friday as the October RBOB gasoline contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose for the first time in about a week. [O/R]

The rise was tempered, however, as ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) 185,000 barrels-per-day Trainer refinery in Pennsylvania resumed routine operations on Friday after rates were cut when a unit was shut earlier in the week to fix a leak. [ID:nWNAB8403]

Any F4 RBOB gasoline for end-of-month delivery in the Harbor traded a quarter penny stronger and CBOB gasoline for delivery on Sept. 25 and 26 rose about a half cent a gallon, traders said.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 54 M3 gasoline was seen done at 3.75 cents under the October RBOB contract, up a quarter cent, then later at 4.25 and 4.50 cents under, about a quarter cent lower than Thursday's settlement.

Scheduling Cycle 54 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was pegged at 1.50/2.00 cents over the October heating oil screen, up half a cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 55 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 3.50 cents over.

Heating oil for Cycle 55 was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Any F4 RBOB gasoline traded at 0.50 over futures, up a quarter cent.

Prompt F4 was seen slightly lower at 1.00 cent over with no trades reported.

CBOB gasoline for delivery on Sep. 25 or 26 traded at even to the screen while early-October CBOB gasoline traded at 0.35 cents under November futures and later at 0.50 cents under futures.

Prompt conventional M3 gasoline was seen flat at 3.50 cents over and any-month M3 gasoline were talked at 2.50/2.75 cents over.

Heating oil was steady at 1.75 cents under October heating oil futures.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Harbor fell 0.75 cent a gallon to 5.00 cent over while low-sulfur diesel rose a half cent to a cent over futures.

Jet fuel rose a cent to 6.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline gained half a cent per gallon at 1.50 cents over. Chicago gasoline fell a quarter cent to 2.50 cents under futures in thin trade.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Group Three fell a quarter cent and was talked at 5.00/5.50 cents over October heating oil futures. Chicago ULSD was a quarter cent lower at 0.50 cent under futures. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York)