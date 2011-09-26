* October-November RBOB futures spread widens

* Gulf, Group Three gasoline weaken (Updates New York Harbor gasoline, distillate prices)

NEW YORK, Sept 26 Chicago gasoline was stronger on Monday as a newly prompt cycle started trading against the November RBOB futures contract, which is cheaper than October futures, traders said.

Chicago gasoline traded at 0.50/1.00 cents over November futures, compared to end-Friday trade at 1.50 cents under October futures.

Group Three gasoline fell about 1.40 cents a gallon Monday as regional demand continued to weaken.

The November gasoline contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) traded at more than 4.00 cents per gallon discount to the October contract at midday as seasonal demand wanes after the end of the summer driving season.

The widening October/November RBOB futures spread strengthened the any-September New York Harbor F4 RBOB differential, firming by a penny to 1.50/2.00 cents over as traders prepared to roll physical positions into the next spot month later this week.

Actual physical trade, however, was thin, owing to futures volatility as prices for crude oil and refined product futures contracts traded erratically throughout the day in reaction to a wave of economic data. [O/R]

On the Gulf Coast, M3 gasoline differentials slipped about half a cent per gallon, while ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials climbed by the same amount as current five-day lifting cycles for both began trading against November RBOB and heating oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Harbor distillate traders were largely sidelined as well Monday and the market was pegged within established levels. Buckeye Partners ( BPL.N ) said on Monday all heating oil shipments destined for New York had to have a maximum sulfur content of 15 parts per million by Apr. 15, 2012, heralding the shift towards ULSD as a substitute fuel. [ID:nS1E78P0MV]

For refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 55 M3 gasoline was seen done at 3.00, 3.50 and 3.75 cents over November RBOB futures, down about half a penny.

Cycle 55 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 0.75 and 0.85 cents over the November heating oil screen, up about half a cent.

Cycle 55 54-grade jet fuel was flat at 3.75 cents over.

Scheduling Cycle 55 heating oil gained half a cent to talk at 4.50/4.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt October M3 conventional gasoline was talked slightly weaker at 3.75/4.50 cents over, while any-October barrels were called either side of 3.00 cents over.

Any-September F4 RBOB was talked at 1.50/2.00 cent over, up a penny.

Ratable October F4 RBOB was pegged at either side of 0.85 cent over November RBOB futures, while ratable November F4 RBOB was bid at 0.75 cents over December RBOB futures. Ratable December F5 RBOB was was talked at either side of 0.75 cents under January RBOB futures.

A Q4 2011 F4 RBOB parcel was heard on offer 1.00 cent over, seeking buyers.

Any-September 318-grade CBOB was pegged at 0.25/0.50 cent over with no deals reported done.

Any-September heating oil was called 1.50 cents under, modestly stronger, while ULSD was pegged at 4.75/5.25 cents over, unchanged on the day.

Any-September jet fuel was talked at either side of 5.00 cents over, also down by about a penny.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Newly prompt cycle 1 Chicago gasoline traded at 0.50/1.00 cent over November RBOB gasoline futures.

Group Three gasoline was seen about 1.40 cents lower, bid at even to the October RBOB gasoline screen and offered at 0.75 cents over futures.

Cycle 1 ULSD in Chicago traded at 1.50/1.00 cents under November heating oil futures.

Group Three ULSD was seen within its established range of 5.75/6.00 cents over October futures.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)