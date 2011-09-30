* Refinery unit fire boosts Gulf gasoline, diesel
* Conoco ceases crude runs at Pennsylvania refinery
* Conoco exports gasoline cargoes from Europe
(Updates with end-day prices)
Sept 30 Gulf Coast gasoline and
ultra-low-sulfur diesel differentials jumped late on Friday on
news of a fire in a crude unit at a refinery east of Houston,
traders said.
The afternoon fire at the Petrobras (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) plant
in Pasadena, Texas pushed differentials for M3 gasoline, the
summer-to-winter grade, up about a penny per gallon while ULSD
differentials climbed half a cent per gallon, traders said.
The fire was under control and no injuries were reported, a
fire marshall said. [ID:nWEN8947]
M3 gasoline had gained half a penny per gallon earlier and
ended the day at a 1.25-cent premium to November RBOB futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange. ULSD had been flat, but
gained half a penny per gallon late on Friday for a 2.75-cent
premium over November heating oil futures by day's end.
In Chicago, cash gasoline differentials rose on pre-weekend
buying with gains pared by the restart of a crude unit at a
Midwest refinery.
Gasoline premiums to NYMEX's November RBOB futures contract
climbed 1 cent per gallon, then retreated half a cent to
5.00/5.50 cents over after sources familiar with refinery
operations said BP (BP.L) had restarted a crude distillation
unit at its 405,000-barrels-per-day Whiting, Indiana refinery.
[ID:nWEN8924]
Group Three gasoline differentials fell a cent per gallon
on sluggish demand, traders said.
The pre-fire boost of half a penny per gallon in Gulf Coast
M3 gasoline differentials -- as well as a half-cent increase in
jet fuel differentials -- stemmed from talk of increased demand
in reaction to ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) announcement that its
185,000-bpd Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery had stopped
processing crude, traders said. [ID:nWNAB9801]
New York Harbor trade was limited as marketers turned their
attention to the new October spot month. Few trades were
reported done, yet gasoline differentials skidded lower as
buying interest back away.
Word reached the market that ConocoPhillips was shipping
gasoline cargoes to the harbor to cover lost production from
the Trainer refinery. [ID:nL5E7KU29L]
This new gasoline supply should arrive in a few weeks,
sources said, but since the exact timing is unknown, buyers
were reluctant to purchase forward barrels.
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
Cycle 56 M3 gasoline was seen done even to November RBOB
futures and 0.25 cent over early Friday, up half a penny, but
later gained another penny to end the day at 1.25 cents over.
Cycle 56 61-grade ultra-low-sulfur diesel was seen done
early at 2.00 and 2.35 cents over the November heating oil
screen, flat with Thursday's levels, but later gained half a
cent to end the day at 2.75 cents over.
Cycle 56 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 6.50 cents
over, up half a penny.
Heating oil for Cycle 56 was flat at 4.75/4.25 cents under.
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
Prompt F4 RBOB gasoline was talked at 5.75/6.25 cents over,
down almost 2.00 cents, while barrels loading by Oct. 20 were
called 3.50/4.00 cents over.
Any-October F4 RBOB was pegged at 1.50/2.00 cents over.
Ratable October F4 RBOB was talked at 3.75/4.25 cents over,
unchanged, while ratable November F5 RBOB was pegged at
1.90/2.00 cents over December RBOB futures.
Ratable December F5 RBOB was talked at 0.90/1.00 cent over
January RBOB futures, up slightly, while ratable January F5
RBOB was called 0.50/0.25 cent under February RBOB futures.
Ratable February F5 RBOB was pegged at 1.25/0.75 cents under
March RBOB futures.
Early October M3 conventional gasoline was talked at
8.50/10.00 over, modestly weaker on the day. Any-October M3
conventional gasoline was talked at 8.00/9.75 cents over, up a
penny and a half.
Early October heating oil was talked at 0.50/0.25 cent
under, down a quarter cent. Low-sulfur diesel was pegged at
1.50/2.00 cents over, unchanged.
October ULSD was called 7.00/7.50 cents over, up a penny in
limited trade.
October jet fuel was pegged at 7.25/7.75 cents over, down a
quarter cent, while kerosene continued to be called either side
of 11.00 cents over.
MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
Chicago cycle 1 gasoline rose a penny to 5.50/6.00 cents
over November RBOB futures early on Friday, but later retreated
half a cent to to 5.00/5.50 cents over.
Group Three gasoline slipped a penny to 1.50/0.50 cents
under October futures. Group Three gasoline for Oct. 10 was
seen done at 5.50 cents over November futures, traders said.
Chicago ultra-low-sulfur diesel was flat at 3.25/3.75 cents
over the November heating oil screen, while Group Three ULSD
climbed a quarter cent to 5.75/6.25 cents over the October
heating oil board.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in
Houston; Editing by Dale Hudson and Alden Bentley)