* Refinery unit fire boosts Gulf gasoline, diesel

* Conoco ceases crude runs at Pennsylvania refinery

* Conoco exports gasoline cargoes from Europe (Updates with end-day prices)

Sept 30 Gulf Coast gasoline and ultra-low-sulfur diesel differentials jumped late on Friday on news of a fire in a crude unit at a refinery east of Houston, traders said.

The afternoon fire at the Petrobras ( PETR4.SA )( PBR.N ) plant in Pasadena, Texas pushed differentials for M3 gasoline, the summer-to-winter grade, up about a penny per gallon while ULSD differentials climbed half a cent per gallon, traders said.

The fire was under control and no injuries were reported, a fire marshall said. [ID:nWEN8947]

M3 gasoline had gained half a penny per gallon earlier and ended the day at a 1.25-cent premium to November RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange. ULSD had been flat, but gained half a penny per gallon late on Friday for a 2.75-cent premium over November heating oil futures by day's end.

In Chicago, cash gasoline differentials rose on pre-weekend buying with gains pared by the restart of a crude unit at a Midwest refinery.

Gasoline premiums to NYMEX's November RBOB futures contract climbed 1 cent per gallon, then retreated half a cent to 5.00/5.50 cents over after sources familiar with refinery operations said BP ( BP.L ) had restarted a crude distillation unit at its 405,000-barrels-per-day Whiting, Indiana refinery. [ID:nWEN8924]

Group Three gasoline differentials fell a cent per gallon on sluggish demand, traders said.

The pre-fire boost of half a penny per gallon in Gulf Coast M3 gasoline differentials -- as well as a half-cent increase in jet fuel differentials -- stemmed from talk of increased demand in reaction to ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) announcement that its 185,000-bpd Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery had stopped processing crude, traders said. [ID:nWNAB9801]

New York Harbor trade was limited as marketers turned their attention to the new October spot month. Few trades were reported done, yet gasoline differentials skidded lower as buying interest back away.

Word reached the market that ConocoPhillips was shipping gasoline cargoes to the harbor to cover lost production from the Trainer refinery. [ID:nL5E7KU29L]

This new gasoline supply should arrive in a few weeks, sources said, but since the exact timing is unknown, buyers were reluctant to purchase forward barrels.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 56 M3 gasoline was seen done even to November RBOB futures and 0.25 cent over early Friday, up half a penny, but later gained another penny to end the day at 1.25 cents over.

Cycle 56 61-grade ultra-low-sulfur diesel was seen done early at 2.00 and 2.35 cents over the November heating oil screen, flat with Thursday's levels, but later gained half a cent to end the day at 2.75 cents over.

Cycle 56 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 6.50 cents over, up half a penny.

Heating oil for Cycle 56 was flat at 4.75/4.25 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB gasoline was talked at 5.75/6.25 cents over, down almost 2.00 cents, while barrels loading by Oct. 20 were called 3.50/4.00 cents over.

Any-October F4 RBOB was pegged at 1.50/2.00 cents over.

Ratable October F4 RBOB was talked at 3.75/4.25 cents over, unchanged, while ratable November F5 RBOB was pegged at 1.90/2.00 cents over December RBOB futures.

Ratable December F5 RBOB was talked at 0.90/1.00 cent over January RBOB futures, up slightly, while ratable January F5 RBOB was called 0.50/0.25 cent under February RBOB futures. Ratable February F5 RBOB was pegged at 1.25/0.75 cents under March RBOB futures.

Early October M3 conventional gasoline was talked at 8.50/10.00 over, modestly weaker on the day. Any-October M3 conventional gasoline was talked at 8.00/9.75 cents over, up a penny and a half.

Early October heating oil was talked at 0.50/0.25 cent under, down a quarter cent. Low-sulfur diesel was pegged at 1.50/2.00 cents over, unchanged.

October ULSD was called 7.00/7.50 cents over, up a penny in limited trade.

October jet fuel was pegged at 7.25/7.75 cents over, down a quarter cent, while kerosene continued to be called either side of 11.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Chicago cycle 1 gasoline rose a penny to 5.50/6.00 cents over November RBOB futures early on Friday, but later retreated half a cent to to 5.00/5.50 cents over.

Group Three gasoline slipped a penny to 1.50/0.50 cents under October futures. Group Three gasoline for Oct. 10 was seen done at 5.50 cents over November futures, traders said.

Chicago ultra-low-sulfur diesel was flat at 3.25/3.75 cents over the November heating oil screen, while Group Three ULSD climbed a quarter cent to 5.75/6.25 cents over the October heating oil board. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Dale Hudson and Alden Bentley)