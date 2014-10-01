WASHINGTON Oct 1 As the U.S. drilling boom
helps drive global crude prices to two-year lows, the Obama
administration has awarded the country's first medal for energy
security to oil historian and business founder Daniel Yergin.
Yergin, 67, received the Schlesinger Medal for Energy
Security from Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz in a ceremony on
Wednesday.
The annual award is named after James Schlesinger, who in
1977 became the first U.S. energy secretary. Yergin advised
Schlesinger as the country went through an oil price shock
resulting from the Iranian revolution. Since then he has given
advice to every administration, including President Barack
Obama's.
Yergin co-founded Cambridge Energy Research Associates in
1982, a consulting company later bought by IHS, which now has
650 global energy researchers. His books on the history of
energy include "The Prize" and "The Quest."
"Energy to me combines everything from geopolitics and how
nations behave to technological innovation and
entrepreneurship," Yergin said in an interview before receiving
the medal. "It's a great window to look at the world."
He now urges U.S. policymakers to lift a 40-year ban on
crude oil exports, saying a glut of crude would choke the boom
if the action is not taken. Congress passed the ban after the
Arab oil embargo stirred fears of an energy shortage.
Yergin is also working on a new book about the changing
balance of world power, with a focus on energy.
The North Dakota and Texas shale boom has helped make the
United States far more energy-secure than in 2008, when oil hit
a record price of $147 per barrel, compared with $95 today. But
Yergin warned in the interview that companies and policymakers
should brace themselves for change.
"There are still plenty of risks out there," he said. "One
thing you learn ... is that things do not stand still."
Still, he is hopeful that change could be for the better.
Renewables like wind and solar power now only generate a tiny
fraction of U.S. electricity, partly because, unlike oil and
gas, there is no way yet to store the energy cheaply.
"The next prize could be the person who cracks electricity
storage," Yergin said.
Schlesinger, who died in March, was energy secretary under
President Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1979. He had previously
headed the Central Intelligence Agency and Department of
Defense.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)