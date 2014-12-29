MAPUTO Dec 29 Mozambique has extended by over
three months a licensing round for 15 new offshore and onshore
blocks for gas and oil exploration and production, a senior
government official said on Monday.
When the blocks were unveiled in October, the government
said bids would be accepted until Jan. 20, 2015.
That has now been extended until April 30 because of the
level of interest and company requests for additional time,
Arsenio Mabote, chairman of the National Petroleum Institute,
told Reuters.
The blocks on offer include three new areas of the northern
Rovuma Basin, where U.S. oil major Anadarko Petroleum Corp
and Italy's Eni are already developing
multi-billion-dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) export
projects.
Mozambican officials expect more than $30 billion will be
invested initially in the natural gas sector to build capacity
to produce 20 million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas
(LNG), with first exports due to start in 2018.
Mozambique is hoping revenue from its large natural gas
deposits and its fledgling coal mining industry will help it
emerge from years of poverty and aid dependence.
(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Susan
Thomas)