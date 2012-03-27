March 27 Japan's naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 23 percent in February from the same month a year ago, government figures showed on Tuesday.

Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.11 million tonnes last month, down from 1.43 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

Following is a table of naphtha import volume and prices in U.S. dollars per tonne and yen per kl in parenthesis.

Name Jan Feb Total import (kilolitres) 1,404,823 1,628,477

Total import (tonnes) 961,199 1,105,943

Total import value ($) 877,311,348 1,044,981,042

$/Tonne 912.7 944.9

Currency rate (yen/$) 77.3 77.1

Yen/kilolitre 48,295 49,477