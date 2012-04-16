TOKYO, April 17 Japan's naphtha imports for the
petrochemical sector fell 26 percent in March from the same
month a year earlier, government figures showed on Tuesday.
Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 884,000
tonnes last month, down from 1.19 million tonnes in the same
month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry said.
Following is a table of naphtha import volumes:
Name Feb March
Total import (kilolitres) 1,628,477 1,290,679
Total import (tonnes) 1,105,943 883,666
Total import value ($) 1,044,981,042 892,047,195
$/Tonne 944.9 1,009.5
Currency rate (yen/$) 77.1 81.0
Yen/kilolitre 49,477 56,012
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)