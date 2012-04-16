TOKYO, April 17 Japan's naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 26 percent in March from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed on Tuesday.

Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 884,000 tonnes last month, down from 1.19 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

Following is a table of naphtha import volumes:

Name Feb March Total import (kilolitres) 1,628,477 1,290,679

Total import (tonnes) 1,105,943 883,666

Total import value ($) 1,044,981,042 892,047,195

$/Tonne 944.9 1,009.5

Currency rate (yen/$) 77.1 81.0

Yen/kilolitre 49,477 56,012

