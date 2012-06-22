TOKYO, June 22 Japan's naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 10 percent in May from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed on Friday.

Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.01 million tonnes last month, down from 1.12 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

Following is a table of naphtha import volume.

Name April May Total import (kilolitres) 1,437,375 1,466,258

Total import (tonnes) 979,167 1,006,919

Total import value ($) 1,067,865,747 1,057,300,457

$/Tonne 1,090.6 1,050.0

Currency rate (yen/$) 82.3 80.4

Yen/kilolitre 61,152 57,998 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)