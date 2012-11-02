(Ministry corrects Sept data)
TOKYO, Oct 15 Japan's naphtha imports for the
petrochemical sector rose 6 percent in September from the same
month a year ago, government figures showed on Monday.
Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.12
milion tonnes last month, up from 1.06 million tonnes in the
same month a year ago, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry said.
Following is a table of naphtha import volume.
Name August Sept
Total import (kilolitres) 1,714,310 1,642,170
Total import (tonnes) 1,168,473 1,122,651
Total import value ($) 987,171,984 1,004,151,581
$/Tonne 844.8 894.4
Currency rate (yen/$) 78.5 78.5
Yen/kilolitre 45,198 48,025
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by James Jukwey)