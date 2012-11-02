(Ministry corrects Sept data) TOKYO, Oct 15 Japan's naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector rose 6 percent in September from the same month a year ago, government figures showed on Monday. Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.12 milion tonnes last month, up from 1.06 million tonnes in the same month a year ago, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. Following is a table of naphtha import volume. Name August Sept Total import (kilolitres) 1,714,310 1,642,170 Total import (tonnes) 1,168,473 1,122,651 Total import value ($) 987,171,984 1,004,151,581 $/Tonne 844.8 894.4 Currency rate (yen/$) 78.5 78.5 Yen/kilolitre 45,198 48,025 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by James Jukwey)