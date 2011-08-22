TOKYO, Aug 22 Japan's naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 9.7 percent in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, marking the fifth straight month of year-on-year decline after a massive earthquake in March.

Imports of naphtha for ethylene production amounted to 1,800,893 kilolitres (1,234,751 tonnes) last month, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a statement.

That compared with 1,993,714 kilolitres (1,386,687 tonnes) in the same month last year and 1,713,009 kilolitres (1,168,908 tonnes) in June.

July imports cost $1,207,884,088, compared with $1,189,683,994 in June, the data showed.

Following is a table of naphtha import prices in U.S. dollars per tonne and yen per kl.

Period $/tonne yen/kl

July 2011 $978.2 53,928 yen

July 2010 $677.4 41,975 yen

June 2011 $1,017.8 56,210 yen

