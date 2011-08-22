UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
TOKYO, Aug 22 Japan's naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 9.7 percent in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, marking the fifth straight month of year-on-year decline after a massive earthquake in March.
Imports of naphtha for ethylene production amounted to 1,800,893 kilolitres (1,234,751 tonnes) last month, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a statement.
That compared with 1,993,714 kilolitres (1,386,687 tonnes) in the same month last year and 1,713,009 kilolitres (1,168,908 tonnes) in June.
July imports cost $1,207,884,088, compared with $1,189,683,994 in June, the data showed.
Following is a table of naphtha import prices in U.S. dollars per tonne and yen per kl.
Period $/tonne yen/kl
July 2011 $978.2 53,928 yen
July 2010 $677.4 41,975 yen
June 2011 $1,017.8 56,210 yen
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Jason Neely)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.