TOKYO, Nov 29 Japan's naphtha imports for
the petrochemical sector fell 17 percent in October from the
same month a year earlier, government figures showed on Tuesday.
Imports of naphtha for ethylene production amounted to
1,885,418 kilolitres (1,290,983 tonnes) last month, the trade
ministry said in a statement.
That compared with 2,260,294 kl (1,563,280 tonnes) in the
same month a year ago and 1,555,850 kl (1,063,293 tonnes) in
September 2011.
October imports cost $1,237,663,727, up from $1,027,182,101
in September, the data showed.
Following is a table of naphtha import prices in U.S.
dollars per tonne and yen per kl in parenthesis.
Month $/tonne yen/kl
Oct 2011 $958.7 50,349
Oct 2010 $701.3 40,459
Sept 2011 $966.0 50,804
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)