TOKYO, Aug 16 Japan's naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector rose 0.2 percent in July from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed on Thursday. Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.24 million tonnes last month, compared with 1.23 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. Following is a table of naphtha import volume. Name June July Total import (kilolitres) 1,450,995 1,808,752 Total import (tonnes) 988,504 1,237,699 Total import value ($) 961,193,604 1,076,207,631 $/Tonne 972.4 869.5 Currency rate (yen/$) 79.3 79.5 Yen/kilolitre 52,525 47,312 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Jim Marshall)