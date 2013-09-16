BRIEF-Taaleri aims to launch wind power projects valued in the US and Canada
* Aims to launch wind power projects valued at approximately $600 million in the USA and Canada. Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, Sept 16 El Paso Pipeline Partners' Colorado Interstate Gas (CIG) unit on Monday declared force majeure on a natural gas lateral pipeline due to recent flooding in the state.
CIG said in a website posting that the flooding had exposed some facilities on the lateral leading to its Young Storage site.
CIG operates a 4,300 mile pipeline system that transports natural gas from production areas in the Rocky Mountains and the Anadarko Basin to customers in Colorado and Wyoming and to other Midwest, Southwest and western states.
* Aims to launch wind power projects valued at approximately $600 million in the USA and Canada. Source text for Eikon:
* Extends makemytrip merchant partnership to facilitate hotel bookings in addition to international flight bookings Source text - (PayPal, one of the world's leading payments platforms today announced an extension of its merchant partnership with MakeMyTrip, leading Indian online travel booking company, to facilitate hotel and holidays booking in addition to airline tickets.) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.