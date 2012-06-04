NEW YORK, June 4 The following are spot natural gas prices at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, the benchmark NYMEX delivery point in Louisiana, derived from Reuters daily data. Prices are delivered-to-pipeline monthly averages in $ per million British thermal units.

JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUNE ------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2.70 2.56 2.27 2.06 2.43 (*June index 2.42) 2011 4.37 4.22 3.86 4.24 4.35 4.46 2010 5.78 5.31 4.56 3.99 4.21 4.51 2009 5.64 4.53 4.03 3.56 3.62 3.68 2008 7.68 8.37 9.19 9.81 11.35 12.30 2007 6.22 7.64 7.33 7.61 7.56 7.48 2006 9.93 8.12 6.98 7.19 6.70 6.03 2005 6.14 6.22 6.67 7.24 6.60 7.04 2004 6.16 5.55 5.30 5.56 6.17 6.41 2003 5.18 6.58 7.30 5.16 5.55 5.92 2002 2.45 2.20 2.76 3.42 3.49 3.33 2001 9.17 5.81 5.14 5.28 4.43 3.73 2000 2.38 2.64 2.72 2.95 3.30 4.33 1999 1.80 1.79 1.73 2.03 2.30 2.29 1998 2.18 2.13 2.25 2.44 2.21 2.10 1997 3.83 2.53 1.85 1.93 2.23 2.27 1996 3.14 4.06 3.05 2.37 2.21 2.42 1995 1.61 1.46 1.50 1.59 1.65 1.66 1994 2.32 2.73 2.25 2.04 2.00 1.89 1993 2.00 1.71 2.01 2.27 2.33 2.04 1992 1.46 1.14 1.25 1.44 1.55 1.65 1991 1.68 1.36 1.34 1.33 1.32 1.25 1990 2.43 1.92 1.55 1.50 1.50 1.50 1989 ---- 1.70 1.50 1.53 1.66 1.69

JULY AUG SEPT OCT NOV DEC YR.AVG 2012 2011 4.42 4.22 3.88 3.67 3.35 3.17 4.02 2010 4.68 4.54 3.88 3.64 3.54 4.24 4.41 2009 3.62 3.27 2.88 3.99 4.00 5.04 3.99 2008 11.84 8.72 7.99 7.07 6.60 6.29 8.93 2007 6.51 6.19 5.85 6.61 7.24 7.14 6.95 2006 5.95 7.25 5.83 5.13 7.33 7.36 6.98 2005 7.38 8.65 11.51 14.09 11.96 12.26 8.81 2004 6.16 5.74 5.15 6.30 6.76 7.08 6.03 2003 5.13 4.86 4.78 4.62 4.51 5.54 5.43 2002 3.12 3.03 3.41 4.00 4.10 4.47 3.32 2001 3.14 3.04 2.25 2.15 2.67 2.40 4.10 2000 4.18 4.13 4.91 5.18 5.13 7.74 4.13 1999 2.29 2.72 2.69 2.68 2.65 2.28 2.27 1998 2.28 1.91 1.86 1.98 2.09 1.90 2.11 1997 2.19 2.36 2.72 3.13 3.13 2.42 2.55 1996 2.60 2.15 1.80 2.12 2.97 3.89 2.73 1995 1.47 1.50 1.63 1.73 1.92 2.42 1.68 1994 1.99 1.72 1.51 1.45 1.62 1.70 1.94 1993 2.03 2.24 2.29 2.03 2.21 2.21 2.11 1992 1.64 1.93 2.01 2.56 2.31 2.28 1.77 1991 1.17 1.26 1.47 1.69 1.84 1.90 1.47 1990 1.43 1.37 1.45 1.62 2.12 2.23 1.72 1989 1.66 1.59 1.52 1.60 1.89 2.22 N/A

* Forward monthly Henry Hub index provided by SNL gas bidweek.

