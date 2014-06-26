HOUSTON, June 26 Natural gas production in the
prolific Marcellus and Utica shale formations is projected to
grow 36 percent by 2035 as improvement in drilling and hydraulic
fracturing technology continues, ICF International said
in its latest quarterly report.
Abundant sources of natural gas are expected to spur
increased demand for gas from new petrochemical plants and other
expanded manufacturing facilities, from exports of liquefied
natural gas (LNG), for transportation and for power generation
as pollution standards tighten.
The ICF report said gas output from Marcellus and Utica
plays may grow to 34 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per day by 2035,
up from the 25 Bcf per day projected in the first quarter
report.
ICF attributes part of the 9-Bcf per day jump to the fact
that Utica wells are "more gassy" than initially expected. "Gas
production growth from the Utica wells is expected to be much
greater," ICF said.
Increased drilling and fracking efficiency is expected to
boost the output of each well over time, also called "estimated
ultimate recovery" per well, ICF said.
Well data from producers suggests ultimate recovery of gas
in the Marcellus will average 6.2 Bcf per well, up from 5.2 Bcf
per well in the last report, ICF. Utica gas recovery is
projected to average 3.3 Bcf per well, up from 2.5 Bcf in the
last report.
Unlike most conventional oil and gas formations, production
in shale regions continues to rise even as the U.S. rig count
has fallen.
As each rig drills more wells, ICF expects more wells to be
completed and able to produce, according to the report.
In the Marcellus, ICF expects about 2,050 wells per year to
be completed, up from 1,750 wells per year in the last report.
In the Utica, ICF projects 500 well completions per year
compared to 395 wells per year in the last quarterly report.
Major energy companies including Exxon Mobil,
Chesapeake Energy and Anadardo Petroleum, along
with a number of smaller independent producers, are active in
developing U.S. shale resources.
Overall, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects
U.S. gas production in 2014 to rise 73 Bcf per day and to 74
Bcf per day in 2015, primarily due to rising Marcellus output.
(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by David
Gregorio)