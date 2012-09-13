NEW YORK, Sept 13 The U.S. Energy Information
Administration on Thursday said Hurricane Isaac caused
"considerable disruption" but little damage to natural gas
processing plants along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico coast when the
storm came ashore three weeks ago.
The EIA in its Today in Energy report said it invoked an
emergency-activation survey to collect daily data on the status
of plant operations in the affected area after Isaac came ashore
on Aug. 28.
Despite the disruption as well as shut-in offshore gas
production, there were few reports of damage to energy
infrastructure from the low-level Category 1 hurricane.
There was also little effect on natural gas prices due to
ample onshore production and surplus storage, the EIA said.
The last time the EIA invoked the activation survey, Form
EIA-757B, was for Hurricane Ike in September and October 2008.
Isaac disrupted natural gas processing operations for more
than 10 of the 13.5 billion cubic feet per day of total
processing capacity in the area. On Sept. 7, a chart showed
shut-in processing capacity was less than 4 bcf per day.
The survey captured plants with capacities greater than 100
million cubic feet per day.
Prior to Isaac making landfall, there were 25 natural gas
processing plants in the affected area that were not undergoing
maintenance, accounting for 12.6 bcf per day of available
processing capacity.
Widespread power outages affecting nearly 1 million
customers in Louisiana following the storm reduced the need for
gas supplies, while the potential for flooding reduced or
curtailed operations at many of the plants.
Plants most commonly attributed closures to a lack of
upstream supply, although a few also cited damage to downstream
infrastructure that would receive their dry gas or their natural
gas liquids products, the EIA said.
Processing facilities purify and "dry out" raw natural gas
from producing wells. This process results in pipeline-quality
natural gas for delivery to end-users and a mix of natural gas
liquids products to be separated by fractionators.
The Department of Interior's Bureau of Safety and
Environmental Enforcement's final update on Isaac was released
on Tuesday. The report showed that less than 5 percent, or 213
million cubic feet, of Gulf of Mexico gas production remained
shut in.
At the height of the outages in late August, the storm had
shut more than 70 percent, or more than 3.26 billion cubic feet,
of daily offshore gas production.
The U.S. Gulf of Mexico has accounted for a progressively
smaller share of U.S. gas production in recent years due to
steadily declining offshore production volumes in the Gulf and
the prolific growth of shale gas production in various onshore
basins.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)