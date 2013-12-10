NEW YORK Dec 10 Cold, wintry weather in the
U.S. Northeast lifted regional natural gas prices to their
highest levels since last winter, traders said on Tuesday.
Data from the IntercontinentalExchange showed gas for
next-day delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York
citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX rose more than $3 on the day to an
average near $8.60 per million British thermal units, its
highest price since February.
Last winter, New York gas prices jumped briefly to a
five-year high of $38 during an extreme cold blast, Reuters data
showed.
Gas on the Algonquin natural gas system in New England
E-ALGCIT-IDX also rose more than $3 to an average near $21.
Last winter Algonquin prices topped out at over $34 during a
cold spell in late January, data showed.
The gains came despite new pipeline capacity that began
service in the Northeast in early November, bringing previously
stranded gas from the Marcellus Shale to market. Traders had
expected the new supply to help temper volatility in regional
gas prices this year.
Temperatures are expected to drop lower this week, with high
temperatures in both New York City and Boston topping out in the
low-30s Fahrenheit on Wednesday and only the low- to mid-20s
Farenheit on Thursday, according to the Weather Channel's
weather.com.
Private forecaster MDA Weather Services called for ongoing
cold from the Central U.S. to the East in its one- to five-day
outlook, with colder weather continuing throughout the eastern
half of the country in the six- to 10-day forecast.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Bernard Orr)