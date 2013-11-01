NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. natural gas prices at Henry Hub, a key supply point in Louisiana, are expected to average $3.71 per million British thermal units in 2013, down 4 percent from a previous poll published in July but still 34 percent above last year's 13-year-low average of $2.77. For a related story, click on COMPANY 2013 PREVIOUS 2014 2015 ABN AMRO 3.75 3.90 4.50 5.00 Barclays Capital 3.73 3.90 3.88 4.15 Bernstein Research 3.75 4.00 4.00 4.00 BMO Capital Markets 3.75 3.90 4.25 4.75 BNP Paribas 3.70 3.70 4.20 4.00 BofA Merrill Lynch 3.71 NA 3.90 NA CIBC World Markets 3.40 NA 3.70 NA Citigroup Global Mkts NA 4.05 3.70 4.50 Commerzbank 3.80 NA 4.00 NA Credit Suisse 3.70 4.00 3.90 4.20 Deutsche Bank 3.76 3.83 4.25 4.50 ESAI 3.69 3.68 3.62 4.08 EVA 3.71 3.75 4.03 4.45 FBR Capital Markets 3.70 3.88 5.00 4.50 FirstEnergy 3.75 4.05 4.50 5.25 Global Hunter Securities 3.73 3.76 4.00 NA Goldman Sachs 3.80 4.05 4.25 NA Guernsey 3.65 3.80 4.04 4.07 Jofree Consulting 3.80 4.00 4.30 4.60 Macquarie 3.69 3.84 3.64 4.18 Morgan Stanley 3.65 4.15 3.50 4.00 Prestige Economics 3.69 3.79 3.70 3.86 Raymond James 3.72 3.90 3.75 4.25 RBC Capital Mkts 3.70 3.81 4.00 4.35 Stephen Smith Energy 3.66 3.75 3.80 NA TD Securities 3.75 3.85 4.00 4.25 Tradition Energy 3.75 3.75 4.10 NA UBS 3.75 3.80 4.25 NA US EIA 3.71 3.76 4.00 NA Wells Fargo 3.65 3.80 3.98 4.20 AVERAGE 3.71 3.87 4.02 4.34 (Reporting By Joe Silha)