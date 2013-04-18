* Chilly late-winter weather tightens gas fundamentals
* Prices seen rising another 10 percent in 2014
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. natural gas prices
should jump 39 percent this year, thanks to a chilly end to the
winter that sent inventories plummeting from record levels,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Natural gas prices are expected to average $3.84 per million
British thermal units at Henry Hub, the benchmark U.S. supply
point in Louisiana, in 2013, according to the poll. That would
be up from previous estimates of $3.66 per mmBtu and the $2.77
average price last year.
The revision came after a string of nuclear plant outages
spurred power demand and also helped drive gas inventories below
the five-year average at the end of the winter heating season,
the first time below that benchmark in 18 months.
The surprise boosts in consumption helped shake out some of
the bearish sentiment that has dominated the natural gas market
since the boom in output from shale gas sent prices plummeting
to 10 year lows below $2 in April of last year.
"Compared to last year, we are more constructive on natural
gas prices and we think there is a tighter balance in terms of
supply and demand, especially after the cold weather in March
ate a big hole in storage," said Shiyang Wang, natural gas
analyst at Barclays in New York.
Stricter environmental rules in 2014 were expected to force
more coal plant retirements and boost baseload gas-fired power
demand. That should help drive prices up another 10 percent to
$4.24 though estimates were unchanged from the previous poll.
Prices in 2015 were expected to gain another 8 percent to
$4.58 as economic activity ramps up and utilities continue to
shift to cleaner burning gas instead of coal to generate power.
Of the 28 participants in the poll, there were 18 upward
revisions, five downward revisions and four unchanged. One did
not participate in the previous poll. Price estimates for 2013
ranged from a low of $3.40 to a high of $4.40.
SUPPLIES TIGHTEN, STORAGE WORRIES FADE
Record natural gas production, primarily from booming shale
output, and a huge inventory surplus were key factors in driving
gas prices down last year to a 13-year low average below $3.
Utilities typically stockpile natural gas from April through
October, then withdraw stored supplies from November through
March to help meet heating demand.
The unexpectedly cold finish of the heating season and a
chilly spring burned up a lot of stored gas and wiped out
concerns about inventories topping capacity, a factor that
plagued prices in 2012. Total gas-weighted heating degree days
were 18 percent higher than last winter, according to data from
Thomson Reuters North American natural gas research team.
Winter withdrawals this year of 2.25 trillion cubic feet
were 770 billion cubic feet, or 52 percent more, than last year
and 15 percent above the normal pull during the heating season.
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
that total domestic gas inventories ended the heating season at
1.673 tcf, 32 percent below last year's record high finish of
2.48 tcf and 3 percent below normal.
Even with an average storage build of about 2 tcf, stocks
should head into next winter at about 3.7 tcf, well above what
would be needed to meet even the coldest winter demand, but
below estimated peak storage capacity of just over 4.2 tcf.
In addition, record high production, while not slowing much
even with gas drilling rigs recently posting a 14-year low, has
showed some signs of stalling. EIA expects production to be up
fractionally in 2013, but some analysts note that output seems
to be flattening and could even drop slightly this year, giving
further support to prices.
"On the supply side, the rig count is down and production is
probably down, but the question is how much," said Steve Thumb,
principal at Energy Ventures Analysis in Virginia, although he
noted new pipeline capacity, particularly in the Marcellus shale
in Appalachia, has made it difficult to correlate the rig count
decline with production levels.
DEMAND PICKS UP
Last year, the steep slide in gas prices prompted many
utilities to switch off coal-fired power plants to maximize gas
use for power generation. It was by far the biggest driver for
demand growth, adding an average of about 6 bcf per day, or 8
percent, to total consumption in 2012.
While higher gas prices this year - up nearly 20 percent in
the first quarter and more than double year-ago levels - have
steered some utilities back to coal, analysts expect gas to
continue to gain market share in the electric power sector as
stricter environmental rules make coal burning more expensive.
U.S. power companies have already shut more than 15,000
megawatts of inefficient coal plants and have announced plans to
retire an additional 35,000 megawatts in the next few years.
Almost all new baseload generation will be gas fired.
Even after the recent run up in prices, analysts note U.S.
gas is cheap relative to global supplies and is attracting more
interest from industry, either as a source of energy or as a
feedstock for chemical and fertilizer manufacturers. Some
analysts expect industrial demand to add as much as 1 bcf per
day to estimated consumption of about 70 bcfd in 2013.
"Manufacturers are relying on expanding facilities or
restarting mothballed facilities, but over the longer term,
there are a lot of new industrial facilities planned," Barclays'
Shiyang Wang said.
Residential and commercial use of gas for space heating is
also expected to gain this year and the EIA expects overall U.S.
demand to rise 1 percent this year. Pipeline exports to Mexico
are also expected to pick up this year and help tighten overall
fundamentals.
But despite a market in better balance, most analysts see
only limited potential for price gains in the near term, noting
a strong price run up to $4.50 or higher could further dampen
utility demand and prompt producers to increase supply.
"Utilities should burn less gas this year. You have to
anticipate that with gas prices above $4," said Teri Viswanath,
analyst at BNP Paribas in New York.
(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan. Editing by Andre
Grenon)