NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. natural gas prices at Henry Hub, a key supply point in Louisiana, are expected to average $4.37 per million British thermal units in 2014, up 9 percent from a previous poll published in November and up 18 percent the $3.70 average in 2013. For a related story, click on Company 2014 Previous 2015 2016 ABN Amro $ 4.25 $ 4.50 $ 4.75 $ 5.00 Bernstein Research $ 4.00 $ 4.00 $ 4.00 $ 4.30 BMO Capital Markets $ 4.30 $ 4.25 $ 4.50 $ 4.75 BNP Paribas $ 4.60 $ 4.20 $ 4.20 NA Caprock Risk Management $ 4.25 NA $ 4.50 $ 5.00 **CIBC $ 3.95 $ 3.70 $ 3.85 NA Commerzbank $ 4.00 $ 4.00 $ 4.50 NA Energy Ventures Analysis $ 4.45 $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ 4.19 ESAI $ 4.08 $ 3.62 $ 4.26 $ 4.58 FBR Capital Markets $ 5.00 $ 5.00 $ 4.50 $ 4.50 FirstEnergy $ 4.35 $ 4.50 $ 5.25 $ 5.00 Global Hunter Securities $ 4.00 $ 4.00 $ 4.15 NA Goldman Sachs $ 4.50 $ 4.25 $ 4.00 NA Guernsey $ 4.80 $ 4.04 $ 4.65 NA ISI Group $ 4.00 NA $ 4.50 $ 4.50 Jofree Energy Consulting $ 5.20 $ 4.30 $ 5.60 $ 5.80 Price Futures Group $ 6.00 NA $ 7.50 $ 7.50 Raymond James $ 3.75 $ 3.75 $ 3.75 $ 4.25 Simmons Co $ 4.25 NA NA NA Stephen Smith Energy $ 4.52 $ 3.80 $ 4.70 NA Tradition Energy $ 4.10 $ 4.10 NA NA U.S. EIA $ 4.17 $ 4.00 $ 4.11 NA Wells Fargo $ 4.09 $ 3.98 $ 4.09 $ 4.18 Average $ 4.37 $ 4.02* $ 4.55 $ 4.89 * The previous poll included numbers from participants not included in this table ** CIBC from Jan. 27 report (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)