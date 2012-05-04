* Gas-directed rig count falls to new 10-year low

* Horizontal rig count gains, 2nd time in 3 weeks

* Oil drilling rigs jump 27 to new 25-year high (Adds oil, horizontal rig data, price reaction, background)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. energy producers this week trimmed the number of rigs drilling for natural gas to another 10-year low, as low prices kept squeezing profits and forced some to curb dry gas drilling operations.

The gas-directed rig count notched the fourth drop in the last five weeks, sliding by seven this week to 606, the lowest since early April 2002 when there were 591 rigs operating, data from Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

If in coming weeks the count drops to 590 or lower, gas-directed drilling would be at its lowest in 12-1/2 years, or since October 1999.

One of the mildest winters on record sharply cut gas demand and left a huge surplus in inventory that has pressured gas prices this year.

Front-month gas futures hit a 10-year low of $1.90 per mmBtu two weeks ago, a level that makes most dry gas drilling uneconomic.

While cheap gas has helped homeowners and businesses and attracted more demand from utilities and industry, it has been bad news for some dry gas producers that have been forced to sell gas at below cost.

The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling over the last seven months -- the gas rig count is down 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

But rising output from shale has kept production growing.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, rose for the second time in three weeks, gaining 19 to 1,158. The horizontal count is hovering just below the all-time high of 1,185 hit in late January.

OIL DRILLING HITS NEW HIGH

The oil-focused rig count climbed this week to a new 25-year high, up 27 to 1,355 rigs, Baker Hughes data showed.

There were 45 percent more rigs drilling for oil in the United States this week, compared to a year earlier, when only 934 oil rigs were operational.

Energy companies have shifted spending away from dry gas to more lucrative hydrocarbons like oil and liquids-rich gas.

GAS PRICES

Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which were down 5.7 cents at $2.283 per mmBtu just before the Baker Hughes data was released at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), showed little reaction to the Baker Hughes data.

Talk of more supply cuts by producers has helped firm cash and futures prices recently.

Royal Dutch Shell last week said it would be switching the bulk of its gas drilling program in the United States toward the production of "wet" natural gas and away from "dry" gas.

Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, also raised expectations last week about more gas supply cuts.

Chesapeake and Conoco had already announced some production cuts earlier this year.

But so far the reductions have not significantly slowed pipeline flows, which are still hovering near record levels.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Monday showed gross gas production in February fell 420 million cubic feet per day, or 0.6 percent, from January's record high.

The decline, only the second in the last 12 months, stirred talk that domestic production might finally have peaked and was poised for a further slowdown.

Analysts say any decline in dry gas output could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling in more-profitable shale oil and shale liquids prospects still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Many traders remained skeptical of any upside in prices with inventories and production still at or near all-time highs and milder spring weather likely to slow demand.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects marketed gas production in 2012 to climb by 3 billion cubic feet per day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd.

Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio)