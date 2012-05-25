UPDATE 1-Australia's Cochlear posts 19 pct profit rise
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Cochlear Ltd , the world No.1 hearing implants maker, on Tuesday posted a half-year profit rise of 19 percent, but reported slowing sales growth in Asia.
NEW YORK May 25 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States fell by six to 594 this week, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.
The number of oil drilling rigs rose by one in the latest week to a new 25-year high of 1,383, the report showed.
Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell by two to 1,191. (Reporting By Edward McAllister)
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Cochlear Ltd , the world No.1 hearing implants maker, on Tuesday posted a half-year profit rise of 19 percent, but reported slowing sales growth in Asia.
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge on Monday denied a request by Native American tribes seeking to halt construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline, the controversial project that has sparked months of protests by activists aimed at stopping the 1,170-mile line.
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd is preparing to buy a 10 percent stake in German auto components company Grammer, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.