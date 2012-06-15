* Gas-directed rig count falls to lowest since Sept. 1999

* Horizontal rig count drops for fourth straight week

* Oil drilling rigs slip 9 after 25-year high last week (Adds oil, horizontal rig data, price reaction, background)

NEW YORK, June 15 The U.S. natural gas drilling rig count fell this week to its lowest level in nearly 13 years as low gas prices continued to squeeze producer margins and force some to slow dry gas operations.

The gas-directed rig count fell by three to 562, its seventh drop in eight weeks and the lowest since September 1999 when there were 561 gas rigs operating, data from Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling over the last eight months -- the gas rig count is down 40 percent since peaking last year at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for a fourth straight week, dropping 15 to 1,162. While the count has declined recently, it is still not far below the all-time high of 1,193 set four weeks ago.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have moved rigs to more lucrative shale oil and shale gas liquid plays which still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Rising output from shale has made it difficult to slow overall dry gas production.

O IL DRILLING HITS NEW HIGH

The oil-directed rig count fell by nine this week to 1,405, retreating from the 25-year high it posted last week, Baker Hughes data showed.

Despite the decline, there were 42.7 percent more rigs drilling for oil this week, compared to last year when only 984 oil-drilling rigs were operational.

GAS PRODUCTION SLOWS, STILL NEAR RECORD HIGHS

Steady declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers finally seems to be slowing output.

Recent U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed gross gas production in March fell for a second straight month. Output hit a record high of 72.74 bcf per day in January but has declined in three of the last four monthly reports.

Analysts, however, have said that cuts so far are not enough to reduce supplies significantly, noting production in 2012 was expected to set a record high for a second straight year.

On Tuesday, the EIA trimmed its estimates for growth of domestic natural gas production this year to 3.4 percent, while demand will grow by 4.1 percent.

The Baker Hughes report had little impact on gas prices.

Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which were down 1.5 cents at $2.48 per mmBtu just before the Baker Hughes data was released, slipped slightly to the $2.47 area after the report.

Baker Hughes estimates that the number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States will be at 534 by the end of 2012, down 275 for the year. (Reporting By Joe Silha, Eileen Houlihan and Selam Gebrekidan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)