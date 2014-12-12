(Adds analyst quote, Permian background)
Dec 12 The number of rigs drilling for oil in
the United States fell by 29 this week, the biggest weekly drop
in two years, as tumbling crude prices continued to threaten
energy company revenues.
The oil rig count dropped to 1,546 in the week to Dec. 12,
according to data from oil services firm Baker Hughes on
Friday.
The number of oil rigs has declined in six of the last nine
weeks since hitting a record high of 1,609 in mid October, as a
nearly 50 percent drop in oil prices since the summer begins to
take its toll on drilling projects.
Energy traders have been watching rig data to see if the
steep price drop has begun to prompt oil drillers to cut back on
the number of rigs.
Some analysts cautioned about making too much of just one
week's drop; the number remains up more than 100 from a year
ago, when there were 1,411 rigs seeking oil.
Twenty-one of the 29 rigs that were cut were in the Permian
Basin, the fastest growing and largest U.S. shale play in West
Texas and New Mexico. Analysts said that drilling there is
costlier due to the geological complexity of the play,
particularly when compared with the Eagle Ford formation in
South Texas.
Less efficient vertical rigs fell by 24 to a total of 330,
the lowest since 1999, according to the Baker Hughes data. The
horizontal rig count, most often used to extract oil from shale
rock, fell one this week to 1,367. Horizontal rigs peaked at
1,372 in late November.
"Vertical rigs are less efficient and more on the margins
than horizontal rigs, so it certainly makes economic sense that
if indeed this decline was a rapid response to the crude price
drop then those are the ones that are going to come off," said
Kyle Cooper at IAF Advisors, a consultancy, in Houston.
U.S. crude oil futures on Friday fell as low as
$57.34 per barrel, the lowest in five years.
U.S. oil and gas producers are scaling back capital spending
plans for 2015.
