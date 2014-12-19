(Adds details on oil rig count reduction)
Dec 19 The number of rigs drilling for oil in
the United States fell by 10 this week as low crude prices
continued to threaten energy company revenues.
The oil rig count dropped to 1,536 in the week to Dec. 19,
the least since May, according to data from oil services firm
Baker Hughes on Friday.
The number of oil rigs has declined in seven of the last 10
weeks since hitting a record high of 1,609 in mid October, as a
50 percent drop in oil prices since the summer begins to take
its toll on drilling projects.
In the prior week ended Dec. 12, oil rigs declined by 29,
the biggest weekly drop in two years.
Energy traders have been watching rig data to see if the
steep price drop was prompting oil drillers to cut back on the
number of rigs.
Some analysts however still caution about making too much of
the recent declines, noting the total number of rigs was still
100 over a year ago when there were 1,395 rigs seeking oil.
After cutting 21 oil rigs in the Permian Basin last week,
drillers cut another eight rigs there this week, bringing the
total down to 532, the lowest since April.
The Permian, located in West Texas and New Mexico, is the
fastest growing and largest U.S. shale play. Analysts have said
drilling there is costlier due to the geological complexity of
the play, particularly compared with the Eagle Ford formation in
South Texas.
Oil drillers also reduced the number of rigs in the
Williston basin in North Dakota and Montana by seven to 180, the
lowest there since July.
Less efficient vertical rigs declined by six to a total of
324, the lowest since 1999, after falling 24 last week,
according to the Baker Hughes data.
The horizontal rig count, most often used to extract oil
from shale rock, fell 11 this week to 1,356, the lowest since
late October. Horizontal rigs peaked at 1,372 in late November.
U.S. crude oil futures this week fell as low as
$53.60 per barrel, the lowest in five years.
U.S. oil and gas producers are scaling back capital spending
plans for 2015.
The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United
States meanwhile fell by 8 this week to 338, the lowest since
late October.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)