NEW YORK, Feb 17 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States fell for the sixth straight week last week as producers continued a rapid cut in activity in the face of low prices.

The gas rig count slipped by 4 to 716, the lowest level since October 2009 and 189 lower than a year ago, according to data from Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes on Friday.

Record-high supplies and weak demand during one of the mildest winters on record helped drive gas pries to 10-year lows in January, forcing companies to halt production at flowing wells and slow drilling in pure gas plays.

Encana Corp., Canada's top natural gas producer, announced on Friday a huge cut in drilling spending on Friday that is expected to result in a 20 percent reduction in production by the end of the year as the company focuses on more lucrative liquids plays as gas fields become uneconomical.

Several other key players including Chesapeake Energy , the country's No. 2 gas producer, have said they will shut-in some output or move rigs over to liquids fields.

The number of rigs focused on oil drilling rose by 9 to 1,272, marking the fifth straight week of record highs, according to Baker Hughes data dating back to 1987.

In sharp contrast to gas, oil drilling in unconventional shale prospects such as the Bakken in North Dakota and Eagle Ford in South Texas has led to a sharp and continuous rise in the oil-focused rig count over the past three years.

But traders said the planned gas cuts were no where near what would be needed to tighten an oversupplied gas market.

The recent rig slide to well below 800, which many analysts say is needed to slow record output, has reinforced talk that low gas prices, off about a third in the last three months, could finally be crimping producer profits.

Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which had already risen about 6 percent, or 17 cents, after Encana's Friday announcement, were little moved by the rig data, up about 13 cents at $2.70 per mmBtu.

The near contract hit a 10-year low of $2.23 three weeks ago.

Gas prices have been weighed down for the past year by record high gas production, primarily from shale.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, lost ground for a third week, dropping by eight to 1,163, but the horizontal count remains near the all-time high of 1,185 hit two weeks ago.

The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen sharply over the last two years due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Horizontals labeled as gas dropped to just 47 percent of the total at the end of last year. That was down from 80 percent just two years prior.

But traders said any slowdown in gas production could take a lot more time, as oil and liquids-rich wells still produce plenty of associated gas which ends up in the market after processing.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration last week slightly raised its estimate for marketed gas production this year to a record high 67.64 bcfd, which would be the second straight annual record.

(Reporting by Edward McAllister)