* Natgas rig count up 8 to 542 this week
* Oil rig count falls 2 to 1,419
NEW YORK, July 6 The number of rigs drilling for
natural gas in the United States rose on Friday for the first
time in seven weeks, bouncing off a 13-year low, oil services
firm Baker Hughes said in its weekly report on Friday.
The rig count rose 8 to 542 in the week to July 6, as
natural prices rose to six-month highs, though it is still way
below the peak reached in October last year of 936.
Natural gas producers have slowed natural gas drilling due
to decade-low prices earlier this year and instead concentrated
on oil and liquids-based plays.
The U.S. oil rig count fell 2 this week to 1,419, but is
still up 412 compared to a year ago.
Natural gas production remains near record highs despite a
falling rig count, suggesting that associated gas from oil wells
can keep production high despite less pure gas drilling
activity.
Monthly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
(EIA) showed natural gas output in the Lower 48 states rose for
the first time in three months in April to 72.48 billion cubic
feet per day in April, up 0.56 bcf per day from March.
Horizontal rigs, the type that are used to coax oil and gas
from unconventional shale reserves, rose for the third straight
week, up 3 to 1,174, according to Baker Hughes. This is still
lower than the all-time high of 1,193 recorded in the week to
May 18.
(Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)