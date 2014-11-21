(Adds details on past rig counts, prices)

Nov 21 Energy companies reduced the number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States, while shifting more rigs in favor of natural gas, due to weaker crude prices, data showed on Friday.

Energy traders have been watching the rig data closely to see if oil drillers are cutting back on the number of oil rigs due to the crude price drop.

Analysts, however, have said there was not yet enough evidence to call recent declines in the number of oil rigs a pattern.

The number of rigs drilling for oil declined by four to 1,574 in the week to Nov. 21, after climbing 10 in the prior week, according to data from oil services firm Baker Hughes .

Even though the number of oil rigs has declined in six of the last nine weeks, analysts noted the number of rigs now drilling for oil was still much higher than a year ago and recently hit a record high.

A year ago, there were 1,387 rigs drilling for oil, while six weeks ago oil rigs reached 1,609, the most since at least 1987 when current data became available.

U.S. crude oil futures fell as low as $73.25 per barrel last week, the lowest in four years. On Friday, it was trading just under $76.

This week, drillers removed most oil rigs from the Niobara in Wyoming and Colorado, Granite Wash in Texas and Oklahoma, Permian in Texas and New Mexico, and Williston in North Dakota and Montana. They, however, added rigs in the Barnett in Texas and Cana Woodford in Oklahoma, according to the data.

The number of rigs drilling for gas in the United States, meanwhile, climbed by five this week to 355. That is still down from 369 a year ago and is well below the all-time high of 1,606 set in 2008.

Gas futures were more than 3 percent lower on Friday after being on a roller-coaster ride for the past few weeks - up 14 percent two weeks ago, down 9 percent last week and up 8 percent so far this week - due primarily to changes in the 15-day weather forecast, exacerbated by technical trade. {NGA/]

Horizontal rigs - the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale - rose by three to 1,372. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)