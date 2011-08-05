* Gas-drilling rig count climbs for 3rd time in 4 weeks

* Horizontal rigs jump sharply, just shy of record high. (Adds price reaction, details, background)

NEW YORK, Aug 5 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States rose by six this week to 883, the third gain in four weeks, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

The gas-directed rig count climbed to an 11-week high of 889 two weeks ago after hitting a 16-month low of 866 on May 20. The count is down nearly 11 percent from its 2010 peak of 992 last August, its highest since February 2009, when 1,018 rigs were drilling for gas.

Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- jumped by 19 to 1,099, just shy of the record high of 1,102 hit two weeks ago. It was the third gain in the horizontal count in the last four weeks.

Analysts estimate that 57 percent of horizontal rigs are drilling for natural gas, down about 7 percentage points so far this year, with the rest drilling for oil.

Horizontal gas rigs comprise part of the overall gas rig count.

Front-month U.S. natural gas futures NGc1, which were up 1.1 cents at $3.952 per million British thermal units just before the data was released at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), slipped about 1.5 cents to $3.935 shortly after the report.

Some firms have shifted spending away from gas to more profitable liquids or oil-related ventures due to relatively low gas prices. The changes have yet to be reflected in industry data, which still show production at record levels.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Tuesday showed gross gas production in May fell slightly from April but remained 4.6 billion cubic feet per day, or 7.1 percent, above the same year-ago month. [ID:nN1E7710ZY]

Daily production this year is on track to set a record high above 65 bcf, eclipsing the previous high of 62.05 from 1973.

The gas rig count of 883 remains well above the 800 level some analysts say is needed to cut production significantly and tighten overall supplies.

Most analysts expect no major slowdown in domestic gas output until early next year.

The gas rig count is about 45 percent off its record peak of 1,606 from September 2008, and 100 rigs, or 10 percent, below the same week last year.

Rising output from shale gas has been the primary driver of increased gas production in the last few years, and most traders agree it will be difficult to tighten the loose gas market unless horizontal gas drilling slows sharply.

Without serious production cuts or a stronger economic recovery to boost industrial demand, which accounts for about 30 percent of gas consumption, few traders expect much upside in gas prices near-term. (Reporting by Joe Silha)