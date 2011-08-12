NEW YORK, Aug 12 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States climbed to its highest level in more than five months, rising by 13 this week to 896, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- jumped by 24 to a record high 1,123, eclipsing the previous record of 1,102 hit three weeks ago. It was the fourth gain in the horizontal count in the last five weeks. (Reporting by Joe Silha)