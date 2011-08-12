UPDATE 1-Oil prices slump on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Chinese oil demand growth also falters amid economic slowdown
NEW YORK, Aug 12 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States climbed to its highest level in more than five months, rising by 13 this week to 896, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.
Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- jumped by 24 to a record high 1,123, eclipsing the previous record of 1,102 hit three weeks ago. It was the fourth gain in the horizontal count in the last five weeks. (Reporting by Joe Silha)
* Chinese oil demand growth also falters amid economic slowdown
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.