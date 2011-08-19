* Gas-drilling rig count hits highest since late February

NEW YORK, Aug 19 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States climbed to its highest in nearly six months, rising four this week to 900, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

The gas-directed rig count, which has gained in five of the last six weeks, is at its highest since late February, but the count is about 9 percent from its 2010 peak of 992 last August, its highest since February 2009, when 1,018 rigs were drilling for gas.

Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- jumped by 15 to a record high 1,138, which eclipsed the previous record of 1,123 set last week. It was the fifth gain in the horizontal count in the last six weeks. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

Analysts estimate that 57 percent of horizontal rigs are drilling for natural gas, down about 7 percentage points so far this year, with the rest drilling for oil.

Horizontal gas rigs comprise part of the overall gas rig count.

Front-month U.S. natural gas futures NGc1, which were up 5.8 cents at $3.95 per million British thermal units just before the data was released at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), eased about a penny to the $3.94 area shortly after the report.

Some firms have shifted spending away from gas to more profitable liquids or oil-related ventures due to relatively low gas prices. The changes have yet to be reflected in industry data, which still show production at record levels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects marketed natural gas production this year to climb to a record high 65.51 billion cubic feet per day, easily eclipsing the previous high of 62.05 bcf daily in 1973.

There's been plenty of record heat this summer, but traders said high gas production has easily offset the surge in cooling demand and some storm-related supply cuts.

The gas rig count of 900 remains well above the 800 level some analysts say is needed to cut production significantly and tighten overall supplies.

Most analysts expect no major slowdown in domestic gas output until early next year.

The gas rig count is about 44 percent off its record peak of 1,606 from September 2008.

Rising output from shale gas has been the primary driver of increased gas production in the last few years, and most traders agree it will be difficult to tighten the loose gas market unless horizontal gas drilling slows sharply.

Without serious production cuts or a stronger economic recovery to boost industrial demand, which accounts for about 30 percent of gas consumption, few traders expect much upside in gas prices near-term. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)