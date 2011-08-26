NEW YORK, Aug 26 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States fell by two this week to 898, the first drop in four weeks, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- climbed two to a record high 1,140. It was the third straight weekly record and the sixth gain in the horizontal count in the last seven weeks.

