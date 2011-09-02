* Gas-drilling rig count slips for a second straight week

* Horizontal rigs fall slightly after record high last week (Adds price reaction, details, background)

NEW YORK, Sept 2 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States fell by three this week to 895, the second straight weekly decline, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

The gas-directed rig count hit a six-month high of 900 two weeks ago. The count is down nearly 10 percent from its 2010 peak of 992, its highest since February 2009, when 1,018 rigs were drilling for gas.

Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- fell four to 1,136 after hitting a record high 1,140 last week. Horizontal drilling rigs comprise part of the overall gas rig count.

Front-month U.S. natural gas futures NGc1, which were down 14.8 cents, or 3.7 percent at $3.902 per million British thermal units just before the data was released at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), edged up slightly to the $3.915 area shortly after the report.

Some firms have shifted spending away from gas to more profitable liquids or oil-related ventures due to relatively low gas prices. The changes have yet to be reflected in industry data, which still show production at record levels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects marketed natural gas production this year to climb to a record high 65.51 billion cubic feet per day, easily eclipsing the previous high of 62.05 bcf daily in 1973.

There's been plenty of record heat and power demand this summer, but traders said high gas production has easily offset the surge in cooling needs and some storm-related supply cuts.

The gas rig count of 895 remains well above the 800 level some analysts say is needed to cut production significantly and tighten overall supplies.

Most analysts expect no major slowdown in domestic gas output until early next year.

The gas rig count is about 44 percent off its record peak of 1,606 from September 2008, and 82 rigs, or 8 percent, below the same week last year.

Rising output from shale gas has been the primary driver of increased gas production in the last few years, and most traders agree it will be difficult to tighten the loose gas market unless horizontal gas drilling slows sharply.

Without serious production cuts or a stronger economic recovery to boost industrial demand, which accounts for about 30 percent of gas consumption, few traders expect much upside in gas prices near-term. (Reporting by Joe Silha;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)