NEW YORK, Sept 2 The number of rigs drilling
for natural gas in the United States fell by three this week to
895, the second straight weekly decline, data from oil services
firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.
The gas-directed rig count hit a six-month high of 900 two
weeks ago. The count is down nearly 10 percent from its 2010
peak of 992, its highest since February 2009, when 1,018 rigs
were drilling for gas.
Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil
or gas from shale -- fell four to 1,136 after hitting a record
high 1,140 last week. Horizontal drilling rigs comprise part of
the overall gas rig count.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
Front-month U.S. natural gas futures NGc1, which were
down 14.8 cents, or 3.7 percent at $3.902 per million British
thermal units just before the data was released at 1 p.m. EDT
(1700 GMT), edged up slightly to the $3.915 area shortly after
the report.
Some firms have shifted spending away from gas to more
profitable liquids or oil-related ventures due to relatively
low gas prices. The changes have yet to be reflected in
industry data, which still show production at record levels.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects marketed
natural gas production this year to climb to a record high
65.51 billion cubic feet per day, easily eclipsing the previous
high of 62.05 bcf daily in 1973.
There's been plenty of record heat and power demand this
summer, but traders said high gas production has easily offset
the surge in cooling needs and some storm-related supply cuts.
The gas rig count of 895 remains well above the 800 level
some analysts say is needed to cut production significantly and
tighten overall supplies.
Most analysts expect no major slowdown in domestic gas
output until early next year.
The gas rig count is about 44 percent off its record peak
of 1,606 from September 2008, and 82 rigs, or 8 percent, below
the same week last year.
Rising output from shale gas has been the primary driver of
increased gas production in the last few years, and most
traders agree it will be difficult to tighten the loose gas
market unless horizontal gas drilling slows sharply.
Without serious production cuts or a stronger economic
recovery to boost industrial demand, which accounts for about
30 percent of gas consumption, few traders expect much upside
in gas prices near-term.
(Reporting by Joe Silha;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)